No. 1 Indians face No. 4 Railroaders

Jared Tinkorang, Trapper Steilman

Elko's Jared Tinkorang, center, and Trapper Steilman, right, combine for a steal against Lowry's Marcos on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Centennial Gymnasium.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — Due to the new format of an eight-team tournament, the Elko boys basketball team will not have a first-round bye for regionals for the first time in about six years.

The Indians (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) locked down the No. 1 seed from the East and ran the table in league play for the fifth time in 10 seasons.

In its quarterfinal ballgame, Elko will face West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) — a team the Indians have already blown out by a landslide margin.

On Feb. 5, at Centennial Gymnasium, the Indians outscored the Railroaders 30-4 in the first quarter and 21-8 in the second — enforcing the running block in the first half at 51-12 — en route to a 64-22, 42-point beating.

Senior Michael Klekas charged Elko with a game-high 31 points and five 3s, also leading all players with eight rebounds and five assists — adding two steals and a block.

He was joined in double digits by senior Isaiah Dahl, who splashed three treys and finished with 15 points and three dimes.

Sparks was led by eight points from Orande Todd, who added two steals and an assist.

For the Indians, senior Trae Still dropped seven points and collected seven boards, dished two assists and made a swipe.

Senior point guard Dawson Dumas added six points, made a game-best five takeaways, kicked two assists and snagged a pair of rebounds.

For the Railroaders, senior Marquis Edwards notched five points, three boards and a steal.

Junior Omar Dominguez posted four points and two rebounds, and the offense was capped with two points apiece for junior Franco Budjas and sophomore JJ Tagulao and a free throw from junior Tyrus Allen.

Tagulao grabbed three rebounds and a pair of picks, while senior Byron Woods — without scoring — yanked down two boards.

Senior Bradley Fierro, Carlos Mares and Alizjah Bradford each turned in a rebound.

Elko sophomore Luke Dahl finished with three points and four boards, and the scoring for the Indians was rounded off with a free throw each by seniors Trapper Steilman and Josh Adogla.

Senior Kason Lesbo turned in two rebounds and two takeaways, while Elko gained two rebounds apiece by junior Chris Amaya, senior Andoni Fesenmaier and junior Ayden Whiting — Steilman closing with one board.

Game Time

East No. 1 Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) will cross over and face West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) during the 3A North regional quarterfinal at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Elko led by class of special seniors

Elko led by class of special seniors

“This is a special group, and I hope that everyone will come out and we can have a lot of people in the stands for their final home games,” coach Klekas said.

Elko goes perfect 11-0 at league duals

Elko goes perfect 11-0 at league duals

The Spartans will host the Division 3A North Regional Tournament, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Spring Creek High School — the top-four wrestlers in each weight class qualifying for the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 19, in Boulder City.

Elko rolls over shorthanded Greenwave

Elko rolls over shorthanded Greenwave

The Indians (20-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will wrap up the regular season against Lowry (13-9 overall, 4-4 in league prior to Friday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Spartans crown 5 regional champions

Spartans crown 5 regional champions

Spring Creek’s 10 qualifiers will compete in the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships — a one-day tournament — at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Boulder City.

Lady Spartans win ugly against Fallon

Lady Spartans win ugly against Fallon

The Lady Spartans (20-3 overall, 7-2 in league) will close out the regular season against No. 1 Lowry (20-3 overall, 8-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Lady Indians don't cave against Fallon

Lady Indians don’t cave against Fallon

The Lady Indians (12-6 overall, 5-4 in league) will close the regular season against No. 1 Lowry (20-3 overall, 8-0 in league prior to Friday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Indians finish league slate unbeaten

Indians finish league slate unbeaten

Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) has earned the No. 1 seed from the East for the Division 3A North regional tournament and will cross over, facing West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) in the quarterfinal round at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Lady Spartans push Lowry to limit

Lady Spartans push Lowry to limit

Spring Creek (20-4 overall, 7-3 in league) — the East No. 2 seed — will cross over and face West No. 3 Truckee (7-3 in league) at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Lady Buckaroos outclass Lady Indians

Lady Buckaroos outclass Lady Indians

The Lady Indians (12-7 overall, 5-5 in league) — the No. 3 seed of the North-East — will cross over and play West No. 2 Wooster (12-11 overall, 8-2 in league) during the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tournament at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

