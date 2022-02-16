No. 1 Indians face No. 4 Railroaders

ELKO — Due to the new format of an eight-team tournament, the Elko boys basketball team will not have a first-round bye for regionals for the first time in about six years.

The Indians (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) locked down the No. 1 seed from the East and ran the table in league play for the fifth time in 10 seasons.

In its quarterfinal ballgame, Elko will face West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) — a team the Indians have already blown out by a landslide margin.

On Feb. 5, at Centennial Gymnasium, the Indians outscored the Railroaders 30-4 in the first quarter and 21-8 in the second — enforcing the running block in the first half at 51-12 — en route to a 64-22, 42-point beating.

Senior Michael Klekas charged Elko with a game-high 31 points and five 3s, also leading all players with eight rebounds and five assists — adding two steals and a block.

He was joined in double digits by senior Isaiah Dahl, who splashed three treys and finished with 15 points and three dimes.

Sparks was led by eight points from Orande Todd, who added two steals and an assist.

For the Indians, senior Trae Still dropped seven points and collected seven boards, dished two assists and made a swipe.

Senior point guard Dawson Dumas added six points, made a game-best five takeaways, kicked two assists and snagged a pair of rebounds.

For the Railroaders, senior Marquis Edwards notched five points, three boards and a steal.

Junior Omar Dominguez posted four points and two rebounds, and the offense was capped with two points apiece for junior Franco Budjas and sophomore JJ Tagulao and a free throw from junior Tyrus Allen.

Tagulao grabbed three rebounds and a pair of picks, while senior Byron Woods — without scoring — yanked down two boards.

Senior Bradley Fierro, Carlos Mares and Alizjah Bradford each turned in a rebound.

Elko sophomore Luke Dahl finished with three points and four boards, and the scoring for the Indians was rounded off with a free throw each by seniors Trapper Steilman and Josh Adogla.

Senior Kason Lesbo turned in two rebounds and two takeaways, while Elko gained two rebounds apiece by junior Chris Amaya, senior Andoni Fesenmaier and junior Ayden Whiting — Steilman closing with one board.

East No. 1 Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) will cross over and face West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) during the 3A North regional quarterfinal at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

