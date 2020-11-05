No. 9 BYU looks to stay perfect facing No. 21 Boise State

Several weeks ago, Kalani Sitake was tuned in to the challenge No. 9 BYU was about to face. He knew the attention around his team was going to turn to the Cougars' last big road test even while they had other opponents to face.

What appears to be the Cougars' best chance at making a big statement on a national stage finally arrives Friday night when BYU faces No. 21 Boise State.

"I know a lot of media members wanted to talk about this matchup last week, or even two weeks ago, but our focus has been on the opponent of the week and learning and getting better from the mistakes from (each) week's game," Sitake said. "I've been really pleased with how our players have kept their focus and nothing is going to change that this week. We're not worried about anything other than being our best."

BYU has looked great in running out to a 7-0 start, but it has mostly come against middling competition. The Cougars' most impressive win has been their 43-26 victory at Houston where BYU rallied from a 12-point deficit and scored the final 29 points of the game.

A win over the Broncos would be a significant resume-builder for BYU as it hopes to slide into a New Year's Six bowl or even become part of the College Football Playoff conversation.