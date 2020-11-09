No. 9 BYU routs No. 21 Boise State 51-17 to remain unbeaten

Meanwhile, Boise State (2-1) suffered its worst loss since a 64-19 rout by rival Idaho in 1996, the Broncos first year as an FBS program. Boise State lost the 1997 season opener to Cal State Northridge by 40 at home but that game was later forfeited to the Broncos.

“It’s embarrassing,” Boise State linebacker Riley Wimpey said of the loss. “And we need to we need to figure it out so … that never happens again.”

The game appeared like it might turn into a shootout early with both teams trading scores in the first quarter. But BYU took control after Boise State quarterback Jack Sears left with what appeared to be a concussion in the first quarter and never returned. The Broncos’ offense never returned either as BYU took control in the third quarter.

“The first half wasn’t our best,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “When I walked into the locker room, there were already conversations going on. Leaders were already talking. I didn’t have to say much. The truth is, the players had the answers for themselves. They knew we weren’t playing to our standards and they corrected it.”

The correction was to the tune of 21 points, staking the Cougars to a 38-3 lead entering the fourth quarter.