No. 20 Boise State runs over Utah State for 56-21 win

Holani burned Utah State for big gains starting in the first quarter. The freshman opened each of Boise State's first three drives with a run exceeding 10 yards. His first carry turned into a 35-yard gain, and he also scored on a 5-yard Statue of Liberty play on his final attempt of the period.

It added up to 115 yards on eight carries for Holani in the first quarter alone. That set the tone for a game filled with big plays by the Broncos.

"George had a big game," Henderson said. "He really was almost like the backbone on our offense tonight as far as moving the ball. The kid runs the ball hard."

Boise State needed only four plays to score on its opening drive, when John Hightower shedded tacklers on a 30-yard catch-and-run to put the Broncos ahead 7-0.

Utah State evened the score on a 7-yard grab by Caleb Repp, but then the dam burst and Boise State overwhelmed the Aggies on both sides of the ball.

Jalen Walker returned an interception 15 yards with 5:14 left in the first quarter to put the Broncos ahead for good. Holani followed with his Statue of Liberty touchdown late in the period — which he set up with a 36-yard run a play earlier.