No Surprise: Spartans 1st at Spring Creek Kiwanis

Ortega won four of his next five matches, capping a 4-2 record (two pins, major decision) with a win by fall — avenging his first loss by pinning Carr at the 1:25 mark during the fifth-sixth match.

Senior Gabe Ekanger also hit the mat in eight matches, posting a 5-3 record with four victories by fall.

Ekanger lost twice by fall to Reno’s Tasker Eson and dropped close, 3-2 decision to Wells’ Lucas Peavey in the fifth-sixth match.

A relative newcomer to the sport, junior Aiden Painter has made notable strides.

Painter finished sixth in the 120-pound division with a 3-3 record.

Sophomore Terron Mogensen took sixth in the 138-pound class, notching a 3-3 record with all of his wins coming by pinfall.

Of Spring Creek’s 20 wrestlers on the varsity roster, 19 posted records of .500 of better.

Freshman Jake Bradford finished 3-2 with three wins by fall at 106 pounds, senior Jacob Taylor went 2-2 with a pair of pins in the 120-pound division, sophomore Brian Montoya was 2-2 with a win in sudden victory and another by pinfall at 126 pounds and senior Stettson Wells closed with a 2-2 mark and two pins in the 200-pound class.

Up Next