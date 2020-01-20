No Surprise: Spartans 1st at Spring Creek Kiwanis

During the 27th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, the Spartans welcomed the competition and performed well in front of the faithful fans, turning in a blowout victory.
Of 27 teams, Spring Creek topped the field by a wide margin with 306 points — besting second-place Fernley (189.5) by 116.5 points.
Of 20 wrestlers on the varsity roster, the Spartans finished with 15 medalists — including five champions, four runners-up and a consolation champ.
At 106 pounds, freshman Colton Browne kicked off Spring Creek’s streak of success from the opening whistle.
Browne notched a 5-0 record with four wins by fall, capping the tournament with a 12-1 major-decision victory against Elko’s Craig Slater in the final.
Spring Creek’s next victory came in the 145-pound division.
If betting on high school wrestling was a thing, picking the Spartans would have been a good wager.
In the championship, the Spartan was pitted against a Spartan.
Senior Bear Browne made a clean sweep — posting a 5-0 record with all wins by fall — pinning senior teammate Joey MacDiarmid at the 3:34 mark in the final round.
MacDiarmid tallied a 3-1 record with a pair of pins.
The Spartans won consecutive titles, junior Q Boyd taking care of business in the 152-pound class.
Boyd pinned each of his first-four opponents and closed out a 5-0 record with a 7-4 decision over Virgin Valley’s Case Crandall in the championship.
Senior Jeff Guthrie made the most of his last Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, walking through the 195-pound division with ease.
After a bye in the first round, Guthrie broke off a run of four-consecutive wins with pins — no match going beyond the second period.
In the title match, he pinned Twin Falls’ Skeet Newton at the 2:45 mark.
Spring Creek’s final champion came in the form of senior Hunter Hood.
Hood — like Guthrie — pinned every opponent he faced, earning another win by injury default.
At 220 pounds, Hood went 4-0 and claimed the championship by fall at the 1:14 mark against Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi.
Along with five champs, the Spartans also tallied a pair of second-place grapplers.
At 113 pounds, junior Chase Milligan’s lone loss came in the final round.
After blowing through four straight opponents by fall, Milligan lost to Buhl’s Kade Orr for the second-consecutive week — putting up a great fight but finding the low side of a 4-2 decision.
Like Milligan, senior Riley Fuchs advanced to the championship without a hiccup.
Fuchs pinned his first-two opponents and earned a major decision, booking his position in the final after a hard-fought, 2-0 decision against Lowry’s Taylor Corak in the semifinal.
In the final, Fuchs lost by major decision with the score at 17-6 versus Twin Falls’ Kase Mauger.
From proven experience, the Spartans also gained a great performance by a youngster.
Sophomore Shawn Lortie was mere moments away from winning the 170-pound division.
Lortie earned a spot in the title match with a pin, a 3-2 decision and another victory by fall.
Facing Fernley’s John Owens for all the marbles, the action was a seesaw — Owens notching an early takedown, Lortie following with an escape and two takedowns of his own, Owens tallying another takedown.
With Lortie up 5-4 and less than a minute remaining, Owens was exhausted but caught Lortie and rolled him to his back for a pin and the championship at the 5:21 mark.
Senior Kodis Campbell won a championship of a different kind, overcoming an early loss.
At 126 pounds, Campbell snagged the title of the consolation bracket.
Campbell pinned his first opponent but lost a 9-6 decision against Buhl’s Jayce Bower, thus, beginning his comeback bid.
With four-consecutive pins, Campbell won the third-fourth match by fall in 5:14 versus Rocky Mountain’s Tyler Jones.
Paired with Colton Browne’s win at 106 pounds, fellow freshman Wesley Ricaporte added a fifth-place finish in the same weight class.
Ricaporte was busy, wrestling eight times — finishing with a 6-2 record, three pins, a win by technical fall and another by major decision.
Both of Ricaporte’s losses came to the same opponent, coming up short 2-1 and 4-0 against Caldwell’s Alejandro Avila.
In the fifth-sixth match, Ricaporte demolished Moapa Valley’s Cyrus Katich by a score of 16-4.
Senior Nick Ortega did some solid work after losing his first match in by an 8-3 decision to Fernley’s Alec Carr.
Ortega won four of his next five matches, capping a 4-2 record (two pins, major decision) with a win by fall — avenging his first loss by pinning Carr at the 1:25 mark during the fifth-sixth match.
Senior Gabe Ekanger also hit the mat in eight matches, posting a 5-3 record with four victories by fall.
Ekanger lost twice by fall to Reno’s Tasker Eson and dropped close, 3-2 decision to Wells’ Lucas Peavey in the fifth-sixth match.
A relative newcomer to the sport, junior Aiden Painter has made notable strides.
Painter finished sixth in the 120-pound division with a 3-3 record.
Sophomore Terron Mogensen took sixth in the 138-pound class, notching a 3-3 record with all of his wins coming by pinfall.
Of Spring Creek’s 20 wrestlers on the varsity roster, 19 posted records of .500 of better.
Freshman Jake Bradford finished 3-2 with three wins by fall at 106 pounds, senior Jacob Taylor went 2-2 with a pair of pins in the 120-pound division, sophomore Brian Montoya was 2-2 with a win in sudden victory and another by pinfall at 126 pounds and senior Stettson Wells closed with a 2-2 mark and two pins in the 200-pound class.
Up Next
The Spartans will look to keep their momentum rolling Friday and Saturday during the Aberdeen (Idaho) Invitational.