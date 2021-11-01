No, teams 4 local runners qualify for 1A/2A state meet

SPARKS and BOULDER CITY — Despite no team qualifications by any Elko County teams, four runners have qualified for the Division 1A/2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships.

The Division 1A/2A North and South regional meets took place Friday — one occurring at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks, and the other going down at Veterans Memorial Park, in Boulder City, — Elko County will be represented by a pair of North boys and two North girls at the state meet.

North Regional

Unlike the 3A North regional meet — which took four teams in both the boys and girls races — the 1A/2A regional meets took the top-three programs in each run, also taking the top-seven runners from non-qualifying teams to the state meet.

Boys

Incline won the regional championship with 37 points, North Tahoe was the runner-up with 42 points and Sierra Lutheran earned the third and final berth to state with 62 points.

Yerington senior Kutoven Stevens won the regional championship and locked down the first individual qualification to state with a time of 16:47, and Sage Ridge senior Logan Reeves crossed third overall and nailed down the second individual trip to state in 18:05.

As a freshman, Wells’ Gonzalo Roque took 11th overall with a time of 20:16 — booking the third individual qualification — and Sage Ridge junior Heath Fellows locked up the fourth individual qualification with a 12th-place time of 20:44.

The streak of individual qualifications continued with the 13th-place 20:52 from Coral Academy of Science freshman Tristen Rutledge, who was joined with the sixth individual berth from fellow freshman teammate Liam Powell’s time of 20:53.

The seventh and final individual trip to state was earned by Owyhee sophomore Tristan Thomas, who crossed the line with five seconds to spare with a time of 20:55.

Jackpot freshman Jorge Avila Fragoza was on the outside and looking in at the state qualifiers with the ninth-best individual time from runners on non-qualifying teams with a time of 21:30 for 21st place.

Wells junior Victor Jauregui ranked 28th overall with a time of 23:13, and Jackpot freshman Ethan Rodriguez closed out the local field in 29:55 for 42nd place.

Girls

Incline swept the regional team titles — the Lady Highlanders scoring 24 points — North Tahoe taking second place once again with 35 points and Coral Academy closing out the team scoring with a third-place tally of 63 points.

The individual qualifiers were paced by the third-place 23:36 from Virginia City junior Kalia Anchors, Sierra Lutheran junior Saige Gregory’s second individual qualification coming on a sixth-place time of 24:13.

Like Roque on the boys side, Wells senior Jimena Roque-Luna also nabbed the third individual trip to state for the girls with a time of 26:41 for ninth place.

Silver Stage athletes collected the fourth and fifth individual qualifications to state in order, senior Crystal Gibbs crossing in 27:49 for 13th overall and senior teammate Elizabeth Mendoza following immediately after for 14th in 27:50.

The girls did not field enough athletes to fill seven runners from non-qualifying teams, so the sixth and last berth to state went to Owyhee sophomore Taylor Blossom — who rounded out the race in 24th with a time of 45:34.4

South Regional

Boys

Only two teams posted a team score; Lake Mead Christian winning the regional title with 22 points and Laughlin finishing second with 37 points.

The lone Elko County school that competes in the South for cross country is West Wendover, but Wolverines will run at state — not fielding enough athletes for a team score and no individuals crossing quickly enough for an individual qualification.

The Meadows’ senior Joseph Naylor was the first individual qualifier and also the regional champion with a time of 19:03.7.

Needles’ junior Ryan Stahl finished second among runners from non-qualifying teams and crossed fifth overall in 20:41, and Lincoln County junior Jacob Gally earned the third individual qualification with a time of 21:06.3 for eighth place — kicking off a streak of local berths.

Green Valley Christian junior Scott Gruel followed in ninth place with a time of 21:06.8 for the fourth individual qualification, the fifth individual berth going to Lincoln County freshman Karson Matthews’ 10th-place time of 21:12.9.

The Lynx placed their third runner into the state meet with the sixth individual qualification with a time of 21:47.4 from junior Ashton Howell for 12th place.

The seventh and last individual berth to state went to Needles’ senior Collin Leivas, who finished 22:17 for 14th overall.

Locally, West Wendover junior Lusio Gonzales ranked 20th with a time 23:00.7 — sophomore teammate Manuel Ibarra following in 21st with a time of 23:24.2.

Junior Damian Escareno finished off the Wolverines’ roster in 25:29.6 for 24th place.

Girls

Incredibly, no teams from the South possessed enough girls for a team score — so, all runners at state will compete as individuals.

Pahranagat Valley senior Jersey Tsosie — a former Elko transfer — won the regional championship by a wide margin with a time of 22:53.5.

Laughlin snagged the second and third place in succession, junior Leslie Quintero crossing in 24:09.3 and fellow junior Luisa Moncada Chapa finishing in 25:05.3.

Senior Elena Sands placed fourth for the Thea Meadows with a time of 25:52.6, and sophomore Gloriana Collier closed out the top-five in 26:22.4 for Needles — which kept its streak going with a sixth-place performance of 26:26.3 by junior Raina Bailey.

The seventh and final qualification to state was earned by Laughlin senior Emily Solis, who posted a time of 27:34.2.

Due to the North only fielding six individual runners for the state field, Needles may also send send senior Te' Limon with to state with an eighth-place 28:17.6.

West Wendover senior Martha Pantelakis paced her team with a ninth-place 28:38.7, freshman teammate Alicia Dominguez crossed 12th in 32:47.9 and senior Tanya Maldonado closed out the Lady Wolverines’ athletes with a time of 41:21.7 for 14th place.

Up Next

Congratulations to Gonzalo Roque, Santino Thomas, Jimena Roque-Luna and Taylor Blossom on their qualifications to state.

The Division 1A/2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships will occur on the same course as the North regional meet, the boys race taking place at 10:35 a.m. and the girls race starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks.

