No update on high school basketball, wrestling

Without action by the Governor to revise Emergency Directive 034 to allow high school basketball and/or wrestling to be conducted, neither unmodified practice nor competition in those sports is permitted. Section 7 of that Directive provides that these sports may take place on a “limited basis for athletic conditioning, drills, and practices in which dummy players, sleds, punching bags, and similar equipment are used, but athletes do not come into contact with other players.” Schools and/or districts may opt to hold practices/conditioning in compliance with this restriction. Schools may hold try-outs beginning January 2, but must be in compliance with the restrictions in Section 7 of Directive 034 and the guidance issued by the NIAA for the specific sport. Such practices will count toward fulfillment of the requirement for the minimum number of practice days for a team prior to the first contest. The date, January 14, for the first contest allowed may be adjusted contingent on the date when unmodified practice and competition are permitted by Gubernatorial Directive if that occurs. That adjusted date will provide for at least five regular, unmodified practice days prior to a contest. The provisions of this memo apply only to winter season sports and do not include football.

This office continues to prepare for seasons in basketball and/or wrestling in case a Directive is issued by the Governor allowing one or both of those sports to be conducted, however likely or unlikely that may be. The Board of Control of the NIAA took action in June that the NIAA would conduct as many sports as possible with as many schools as can and are willing to participate. Some schools and districts have already indicated they will not participate in any of the winter season sports regardless of whether those sports are allowed to be conducted. As schools and districts prepare for the return to classes following the holidays and the challenges of conducting winter season sports in the midst of the pandemic, school and district administrators and leaders find themselves in a difficult position. Given the unique circumstances of their particular schools and communities, as well as the demands of directives promulgated in response to the pandemic, these administrators and leaders are tasked with making a determination as to whether the schools they supervise will even be able to participate if and when competition is allowed. Additionally, once the conducting of certain sports is permitted, will there be enough time to formulate a season? It is noted that participation in specific NIAA sports seasons is optional for schools and/or districts. The NIAA will continue to prepare for and carry out seasons for as many schools as wish to participate in as many NIAA sports as are permitted to be conducted during the 2020-21 adjusted sports seasons.