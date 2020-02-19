No. 3 Wolverines prep for No. 6 Longhorns

The rout was on early Saturday, the Wolverines tearing off a 23-0 domination in the first quarter.

At halftime, West Wendover led by 30 with the score at 37-7.

The clock rolled early in the third quarter, a frame in which the Wolverines were in full control with a 20-3 streak.

Entering the fourth, West Wendover led 57-10 and breezed to a 68-20 victory with an 11-7 run down the stretch.

*Neither team posted stats for the contest.

WEST WENDOVER — 23 — 14 — 20 — 11 — 68 Total

PERSHING COUNTY — 0 — 10 — 3 — 7 — 20 Total

Division 2A North Regional Tournament

No. 3 West Wendover (17-7 overall, 12-4 in league) and No. 6 Battle Mountain (15-12 overall, 8-8 in league) will tip off in the 2A North regional quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Pershing County High School, in Lovelock.

The Wolverines won each of the season meetings, beating the Longhorns 69-57 on Jan. 10, in West Wendover, and by a final score of 70-57 on Feb. 7, in Battle Mountain.

The winner will advance to the regional semifinal and play for a berth in the 2A state tourney at 8 p.m. Friday.

