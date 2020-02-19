No. 3 Wolverines prep for No. 6 Longhorns

WEST WENDOVER — After a clean road trip that ended the regular season, the West Wendover boys basketball team is set for its quarterfinal matchup of the Division 2A North regional tournament.
On Friday, the Wolverines cruised to a 64-45 victory at Silver Stage and followed with a running-clock win by 48 points in a 68-20 blowout Saturday over Pershing County.
The stage is set for No. 3 West Wendover (17-7 overall, 12-4 in league) and No. 6 Battle Mountain (15-12 overall, 8-8 in league) to square off at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Pershing County High School, in Lovelock.
Versus Silver Stage
The Wolverines built a 26-16 lead at the break on matching 13-8 advantages in the first and second quarters, but West Wendover essentially iced the outcome with a 21-12 streak in the third period.
In the fourth, both teams mounted 17 points but the Wolverines cruised to a 19-point, 64-45 win.
Senior Jesus Gonzales was a one-man wrecking crew with 31 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for a double-double, adding three steals and two assists.
Senior Genaro Marquez finished with seven points, three takeaways, two boards and a dime.
Senior Diego Cuevas went for six points, seven swipes, seven rebounds and an assist in a well-rounded performance.
Senior Enrique Gonzalez mounted four points, four boards, two steals, a team-best two blocks and an assist.
Junior Edgar Barajas and freshman Eduardo Badillo scored three points on a triple apiece, Badillo finishing with two assists and a board — Barajas adding a rebound, a dime and a swipe.
The scoring for the Wolverines was rounded off by two points each from juniors Ragillio Navarro, Omar Rodriguez, Miguel Parra, Ricky Benitez and Gavin Villareal.
Parra tied for the team high with five assists, led the defense with four steals and grabbed two rebounds.
Navarro also dished five dimes, made a rebound and came away with a steal — Villareal adding two boards and a pair of assists.
Benitez chipped in two assists and a board.
WEST WENDOVER — 13 — 13 — 21 — 17 — 64 Total
SILVER STAGE — 8 — 8 — 12 — 17 — 45 Total
Versus Pershing County
The rout was on early Saturday, the Wolverines tearing off a 23-0 domination in the first quarter.
At halftime, West Wendover led by 30 with the score at 37-7.
The clock rolled early in the third quarter, a frame in which the Wolverines were in full control with a 20-3 streak.
Entering the fourth, West Wendover led 57-10 and breezed to a 68-20 victory with an 11-7 run down the stretch.
*Neither team posted stats for the contest.
WEST WENDOVER — 23 — 14 — 20 — 11 — 68 Total
PERSHING COUNTY — 0 — 10 — 3 — 7 — 20 Total
Division 2A North Regional Tournament
No. 3 West Wendover (17-7 overall, 12-4 in league) and No. 6 Battle Mountain (15-12 overall, 8-8 in league) will tip off in the 2A North regional quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Pershing County High School, in Lovelock.
The Wolverines won each of the season meetings, beating the Longhorns 69-57 on Jan. 10, in West Wendover, and by a final score of 70-57 on Feb. 7, in Battle Mountain.
The winner will advance to the regional semifinal and play for a berth in the 2A state tourney at 8 p.m. Friday.