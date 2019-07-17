ROCK SPRINGS, Wyoming — After a fifth-place finish in the 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo, a Fallon cowgirl wants more.
Ali Norcutt, who ranked fifth in the nation last year in the reined cow horse competition, is back again and pushing a different mount down the arena but finding similar success.
During the second performance of the 2019 NHSFR, Norcutt — riding Soula Hickory Star, also known as “Kenny” — began the march toward the toward the top of the leaderboard with a 290.5-point dry work and fence work.
She split fourth place in the first go-round — which concluded Wednesday morning — earning $293.50 in the jackpot.
Norcutt and Kenny will make their second work of the rodeo during the Thursday night performance, the top-20 in the two-round average making it back for the reined cow horse short-go at 4 p.m. MST on Friday.
Kaylee Filippini
In the girls cutting, Crescent Valley’s Kaylee Filippini posted a score of 143 points during the Monday morning perf.
She tied for 19th place in the first round, serving as the final top-20 finish for Nevada in round one.
Filippini will make her second herd work Thursday night, hoping to remain in position for a third work during the top-20 short-go at 2 p.m. MST on Friday.
Team Roping
Only two Nevada teams caught their steers in the first round.
Thankfully, both qualified times went for clean runs.
Reno’s Jayce Blake and Logandale’s Cole Christensen wrapped up their steer in a time of 9.81 seconds on Tuesday night, placing 26th in the go-round.
Blake and Christensen will run their second steer during the Thursday morning performance.
Lamoille’s Payton Feyder and Reno’s Cashlyn English also closed their run without a barrier, a missed loop and two hind feel in the heel rope.
With a time of 10.41 seconds Tuesday night, they placed 29th in the first round.
Like Blake and Christensen, Feyder and English will get a better feel for their fate after they run their second steer during the Thursday morning perf.
Payton Feyder
Feyder also stopped the clock in the first round of the breakaway roping, making a smooth run of 3.38 seconds on Monday night.
She finished 32nd in the round and will look for another sharp neck catch on Friday morning.
Boys Cutting
Fernley’s Daunte Ceresola scored 139 points in the first round of the boys cutting, finishing 27th in the round.
His first work took place Tuesday morning, and he will make his second Thursday night — needing to move up seven spots for a spot in the championship round.
The final top-40 finish of the first round from Nevada contestants came from Christensen in the boys cutting, scoring 134 points Wednesday morning for 38th place.
Running in reverse order, he was slated to come right back and kick off round two Wednesday night.
Points
Nevada’s girls ranked 26th in the standings with 171 points — the lion’s share coming courtesy of Norcutt — the team placing 31st overall.
Entering the NHSFR, everyone who has followed Nevada rodeo knew the boys were fighting an uphill battle against the best talent in the country.
However, it’s still shocking to see that Nevada’s boys were completely shut out — maybe for the first time ever, not scoring a single point in the first round — tying for dead last in the standings.
Schedule
The second round of the reined cow horse competition will conclude following the 9 a.m. MST performance on Friday, the short-go taking place at 4 p.m. Friday.
The 12th and final perf of the cutting will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, the championship following at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Round two of the rodeo events will wrap up after 12th performance at 9 a.m. Saturday, the top-20 final round running at 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit nhsra.com/high-school-division/nhsfr-2019-results/.
To watch the action, visit ridepass.com for a subscription.
