Norvell names Brian Ward as Wolf Pack’s defensive coordinator

Before joining the Orange, Ward served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Bowling Green in 2015. He oversaw a defense that improved in several statistical categories from the previous year and featured two All-MAC selections at linebacker, including first-team honoree Austin Valdez. Ward also served as Bowling Green’s head coach for the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl versus Georgia Southern.

Ward was a nominee for the Broyles Award – given to the nation’s top assistant coach – in 2017 at Syracuse and he was one of three FBS finalists for Linebackers Coach of the Year from FootballScoop.com in 2015 while at Bowling Green.

Ward’s defensive improvements were a major factor in Bowling Green winning the 2015 Mid-American Conference (MAC) title. The Falcons surrendered 4.6 fewer points and nearly 76 yards less of total offense per game than they did in 2014. In addition, Bowling Green moved up the NCAA statistical rankings in passing defense (up 44 spots), rushing defense (up 20 spots), scoring defense (from 106 to 84) and total defense (from 115 to 86). Bowling Green finished 13th nationally in turnovers gained (27) and eighth in interceptions (20). Valdez was the leader of the unit, racking up 144 tackles and ranking 10th in the FBS in tackles per game (10.3).