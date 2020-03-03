Norvell signs 5-year contract with Nevada

RENO -- Coming off back-to-back winning seasons and bowl game appearances, the University of Nevada has agreed to a new five-year contract with head football coach Jay Norvell, the school announced today.

Norvell guided the Wolf Pack to 15 wins over the past two seasons, including victories over a pair of Power 5 opponents.

The Wolf Pack went 8-5 and beat Arkansas State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl in 2018 before recording a seven-win regular season in 2019, which included Nevada’s first-ever road victory over a top-25 team with its win over San Diego State and an appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“Jay has done a great job guiding our program and developing our student-athletes over the past three seasons. Because of his leadership, there are a great many reasons to be excited about the trajectory of our program as the future of Wolf Pack football is bright,” said athletics director Doug Knuth.

The new five-year contract includes a guaranteed base salary and compensation totaling $625,000 per season plus supplemental compensation bonuses based on athletic and academic program success.

The school will also boost the salary pool for the Wolf Pack’s assistant coaches by $250,000 beginning in the 2020 season.

