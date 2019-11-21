Not you, but Natu — Elko's Meles named 1st-Team All-State forward

Junior midfielder Jose Ventura should figure to be Elko’s next offensive weapon during his senior season.

In 16 games, the speedster scored four goals — tying for second on the team.

He also dished a pair of assists, ranking second on Elko’s roster.

He tallied his first score of the year in Elko’s season opener on Aug. 23 in a 3-2 win over Douglas, in South Tahoe, California.

Ventura also scored one goal in a 2-2 tie versus Truckee on Aug. 31, in Elko, a 3-3 home draw on Sept. 13 against North Valleys and the Indians’ 5-0 home shutout of Spring Creek.

Both of his assists came in the Indians’ 7-0 wipeout of Incline.

Alex Estrada

Spring Creek will return another key player for his senior season, the Spartans welcoming back the majority of their roster for the 2020 season.

As a junior, midfielder Alex Estrada did his damage in the middle third of the year.

He scored three goals on the season — all coming in consecutive games — finishing fourth on the team.