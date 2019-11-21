Not you, but Natu — Elko's Meles named 1st-Team All-State forward

ELKO — Of the local names on the 3A boys soccer “A” league list, just one earned recognition on the All-League and All-State teams.
Top of the list on both.
Playinga variety of positions but a lot at forward, Natnael — birth name — was a scoring machine for the Indians.
Despite not qualifying for the 3A North regional tournament — Elko ranking sixth with a winning 7-6-5 record — Meles not only paced the Indians, he tied for third in the league with 20 goals.
He ranked fourth in the 3A North with 43 points, adding three assists.
Meles went off on Incline, posting nine points in a 7-0 win on Oct. 4, in Elko, scoring three goals and credited with all three of his assists on MaxPreps.
Although he dealt with nagging injuries — playing substantial minutes in just 16 games — Meles scored in 10 contests, notching double-digit goals in six matches.
His biggest output came in a four-goal haul against Spring Creek on Sept. 27, at Adobe Middle School, in a 5-0 victory for the Indians.
Meles added two hat tricks, the first against Incline — the second coming on Elko’s senior day in a 4-2 victory over Lowry.
Diego Cuevas
Despite playing for a traditional 2A school, West Wendover senior Diego Cuevas earned a Division 3A 1st-Team All-State selection of his own.
The Wolverines and the rest of the 2A North compete in the 3A North “B” League.
Cuevas, a sweeper, did his part in the back end of West Wendover’s defense that allowed just 1.1 goals per game.
In stats recorded to MaxPreps, Cuevas finished the season with 38 steals in six contests.
He made a season-high nine takeaways in a 2-2 tie on Oct. 12 against Battle Mountain, posting eight apiece in a 4-1 win over the Longhorns on Sept. 21 and a 3-2 victory versus White Pine on Oct. 18.
West Wendover (6-7-2 overall, 5-5-2 in league) was barely on the outside of a 3A North regional tournament appearance, finishing fourth with the top-three teams earning bids to face the top-five “A” league schools in the eight-team tourney.
Honorable Mentions
Jacob Rios
While the 1st-Team All-League and All-State goalkeeper was awarded to Sparks senior Cruz Ramirez and the 2nd-Team All-North and 2nd-Team All-State nod given to Fallon’s Cesar Molina, Spring Creek junior Jacob Rios showed why he is one of the best goalies in the league and the entire state.
Of teams that reported keeper stats, no goalie made more saves than Rios.
He finished the season with an absurd 195 stuffs on the season.
In 21 contests, Rios finished with double-digit saves in 10 ballgames.
He made a season-best 16 stops on Oct. 12 in a 2-1 victory for the Spartans, in North Tahoe.
In the frame, Rios allowed 41 goals for the year — giving up 1.952 goals per contest.
Also gifted with his feet in the field, Rios took advantage of a rare opportunity outside the posts on Oct. 24.
During a 6-0 blowout victory over Fallon, Rios moved to the midfield and forward in the second half — tallying his lone goal of the year.
He enabled Spring Creek to remain in the postseason hunt until late in the season, the Spartans tying Truckee for seventh and eighth in the 3A North standings with matching 7-9-2 record in league play.
The Spartans and Wolverines split the season series one game apiece, Spring Creek earning its first-ever win over Truckee on Aug. 30 in a 5-0 shutout — Truckee taking the second meeting at home by a shutout victory of 3-0 on Oct. 11.
Noah Rice
Spring Creek senior Noah Rice was another huge component for the Spartans on both sides of the ball.
Unselfishly, he put his team ahead of himself — transferring to defense in order to give Spring Creek its best chance to win.
Although, he played considerable time on the offensive side of the field as well.
Rice led Spring Creek with 12 goals — tying for sixth in the league — adding an assist.
In 20 games, Rice scored a goal in nearly half of them — putting the ball in the opponents’ frame in nine contests.
He posted two or more goals in three matches, tying for his season high with a pair of scores in the Spartans’ 5-0 win over Truckee, the 2-1 road victory at North Tahoe and once again in a 6-0 home rout of Lowry on Oct. 22.
Rice closed his career with a goal in a 2-2 tie against Elko on Nov. 1 during the Spartans’ senior game.
Jose Ventura
Junior midfielder Jose Ventura should figure to be Elko’s next offensive weapon during his senior season.
In 16 games, the speedster scored four goals — tying for second on the team.
He also dished a pair of assists, ranking second on Elko’s roster.
He tallied his first score of the year in Elko’s season opener on Aug. 23 in a 3-2 win over Douglas, in South Tahoe, California.
Ventura also scored one goal in a 2-2 tie versus Truckee on Aug. 31, in Elko, a 3-3 home draw on Sept. 13 against North Valleys and the Indians’ 5-0 home shutout of Spring Creek.
Both of his assists came in the Indians’ 7-0 wipeout of Incline.
Alex Estrada
Spring Creek will return another key player for his senior season, the Spartans welcoming back the majority of their roster for the 2020 season.
As a junior, midfielder Alex Estrada did his damage in the middle third of the year.
He scored three goals on the season — all coming in consecutive games — finishing fourth on the team.
Estrada began the streak with his first goal during a 2-1 home win over North Valleys on Sept. 14, following with another score in a 3-1 loss on Sept. 17 against Lowry, in Winnemucca.
He capped the spree with the lone goal of the contest in a 1-0 win on Sept. 21, in Fallon.
He also dished an assist in a 2-1 home win on Oct. 5 over Incline.
Cade Carson
Playing primarily up top for the Spartans, senior Cade Carson closed his career with an honorable mention at forward.
For the year, he scored two goals and made an assist.
He scored his first goal in the 2-1 home win over North Valleys and notched his last in Spring Creek’s 6-0 home victory against Fallon.
His lone assist came in a 3-3 tie versus the Highlanders on Sept. 7, at Incline.
Noe Guzman
The contributions senior Noe Guzman gave the Indians don’t always show up on a stat sheet.
A fierce defender, he was a key component of Elko’s backline.
Guzman not only stopped opponents from getting of taking clean shots, he also possessed the ability to swap field position and make overlapping runs of the offensive side of midfield.
However, with the outcome well at hand on Oct. 4 in a 7-0 home win over Incline — Guzman cashed his lone goal of the season.
After a foul occurred inside the box, Guzman stepped to the stripe and drove a low-line drive into the net on a penalty kick.
Adrian Rodriguez
Senior defender Adrian Rodriguez saw his workload increase dramatically during his final season in maroon and white.
Toward the end of the year, he too became a viable option to turn defense into an offensive attack.
Notably, Rodriguez came extremely close to scoring his lone goal of the season in a 3-0 home victory over Fallon on Oct. 25, sending multiple kicks mere inches over the crossbar and left corner of the frame.
Well Done
Congratulations to Natu Meles on his 1st-Team All-League and 1st-Team All-State selections, West Wendover’s Diego Cuevas for his 1st-Team All-State defensive nod, all players who earned honorable mentions for the 3A North awards — both seniors on their ways out and for those who will use the recognition as stepping stones for the remainder of their careers.