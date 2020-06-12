NSU’s Larson, Oliphant aim for postseason push

“I eat three eggs and a protein shake for breakfast. At lunch, I eat three PB and Js, a protein bar, a protein shake and usually snack on peanuts,” Oliphant said. “I cook dinner and make chicken Alfredo or a lot of steaks and have a shake. Before bed, I have another protein shake. I usually have three or four a day.”

Already standing at 6-foot-5, Oliphant now provides a physical presence to go along with his sizeable frame.

For the 2020 season, he said he will play at right tackle and prefers the position.

“You have to be confident. I like right tackle better, because I’m out on an island more,” he said.

Despite the Wolves’ two-game improvement during the 2019 season, NSU relieved head coach Tom Dosch of his duties and hired Mike Schmidt, who spent the previous-four seasons as the head coach of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he posted a 27-13 overall record and a .675 winning percentage.

The Wolves also hired a new offensive coordinator, Isaac Fruechte, who was the wide receivers at the University of Northern Iowa after serving as the OC and quarterbacks coach for UWL under Schmidt.