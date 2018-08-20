CARLIN – Head football coach Doug Hutchison said his “numbers are diminishing” on the Carlin football team but added he has a “good group of kids who want to win.”
“Our numbers are way down. I only have 15 boys right now,” Hutchison said. “We didn’t have a lot of those eighth-grade kids from Elko and Spring Creek come out as freshmen.”
Not only did the Railroaders experience a small turnout for fall ball, Carlin also underwent a massive cleanout – graduating more than one-third of its 2017 team – losing nine seniors of the 23 players on the roster.
Carlin finished 3-2 in the Division 1A Northern-East last season, ranking third and one spot out of the reginal playoffs.
The Railroaders graduated starting quarterback Jimmy Payne, who threw 10 touchdowns against three interceptions in six games recorded to MaxPreps.
He also rushed for four scores and averaged 5.6 yards per carry.
Favorite target Makai Haub graduated, leaving the Railroaders without five receiving TDs in the six games.
Of the contests uploaded to MaxPreps, Haub also led Carlin with 18 receptions and 246 of the team’s 473 receiving yards.
While notable departures and low numbers may play significant impacts in the upcoming season for the Railroaders, a returning factor still looms large in the backfield.
Tailback Eddie Gomez returns for his senior season.
As a junior, Gomez led the 1A Northern-East with 1,064 rushing yards, pounding the end zone for 13 scores and averaging nearly a first down per tote (9.3 yards).
Out of the backfield, he caught eight passes for 108 yards and a TD.
Gomez was also dangerous on special teams, taking three kick returns to the house.
He averaged nearly 27 yards on 23 returns for 617 yards, racking up 155 yards on only six punt returns for a 25.8-yard average.
The reins of running the offense have been handed to a sophomore, as Hutchison said “Toby Pinnel is our starting quarterback right now.”
“He has some things to work on, but he has done a fairly-good job already,” Hutchison said.
As a freshman, Pinnel rushed for 211 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown.
Behind Pinnel and in front of Gomez, the run-blocker – senior Sebastian Pinnel – will lead the way for the Railroaders at fullback.
Up front, Hutchison said the offensive line will be manned by seniors John Gamble, Eon Stitzel and Ethan Davis and junior John Henderson – the unit also swapping sides to the defensive front.
Outside, Hutchison expects pass-catching production from sophomore Josh Urie, who rushed for 162 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown last season as a freshman, moving the sticks with an average of more than 10 yards per carry.
Defensively, Gomez served as Carlin’s best opponent stuffer in 2017.
He recorded 59 tackles in eight games of recorded stats, also picking off a pass.
Gamble led the attack against QBs, booking four sacks.
“We’ll play from a 3-3-2 base defense and go to a 4-4 or a 5-3 if we have to come up and stop the run,” Hutchison said.
In the back end, the Pinnels and Urie will be tasked with defending the pass and filling the box in run support.
Along with the players from the offensive front who will double as the defensive linemen, Hutchison will play junior Austin Sexton at nose guard.
Following back-to-back years without a playoff appearance, the Railroaders will begin their search for a return to the postseason with a non-conference home game against Round Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday in Carlin.
