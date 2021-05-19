O’Neill, Thompson are MVPs — Konakis wins 2nd on playoff hole, Elko takes 2ND

Individually, Fernley junior Isaac O’Neill played a stellar round of golf — going to the clubhouse as the champion with a four-over par 75.

Like his team, O’Neill held a six-stroke lead over the field.

Elko senior Kaden Konakis and Spring Creek senior Kevin Thompson matched cards with rounds of 81, embarking on a playoff hole from the par-4 first to settle the dispute.

Konakis nailed a long drive and cut the corner to the right of the green and made a great chip to get within about 3 or 4-feet, draining his birdie putt for second overall.

Thompson sailed his drive down the fairway and went beyond the dogleg and knocked his iron shot to the front fringe of the green.

He then nearly sank a lengthy birdie putt but settled for a tap-in par, finishing in third and closing out the medalists.

While he was third on the day, Thompson split No. 1 for the season — sharing League MVP honors with O’Neill.

O’Neill scored the most points of any player in the league with 62 and posted the lowest-average score per round at 81.2 strokes — winning first three times in five tournaments, adding a second and a third — notching his best round with a first-place 74 at Fernley’s home tourney.