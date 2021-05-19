O’Neill, Thompson are MVPs — Konakis wins 2nd on playoff hole, Elko takes 2ND

ELKO — On the final day of the 3A North-East boys golf season, it seemed everyone had a little to celebrate.
On Wednesday, at Ruby View Golf Course, Fernley nailed down the trifecta — winning the individual title, Elko’s home tournament and scored the most points of any team on the season.
For the year, the Vaqueros won the league championship with 28 points in only five events — averaging 364.4 strokes per tournament.
Elko ranked second with 22 points and an average score of 378.2 strokes through six tournaments.
Lowry finished third in the team standings with 20 points — tying Spring Creek’s 20 points — the Buckaroos posting an average round of 392.8, while the Spartans averaged 398 strokes per tourney.
Fallon finished fourth with 10 points and an average total of 414.5 strokes, Dayton closing in sixth with five points and average round of 432.8 strokes.
On Wednesday, with a four-person score of 350, the Vaqueros bested second-place Elko’s total of 356 by six strokes.
Lowry was well of the lead with a third-place 397, and Spring Creek finished fourth with a team tally of 403.
Fallon ranked fifth with a collective card of 413, and Dayton closed out the field with a sixth-place 419.
Individually, Fernley junior Isaac O’Neill played a stellar round of golf — going to the clubhouse as the champion with a four-over par 75.
Like his team, O’Neill held a six-stroke lead over the field.
Elko senior Kaden Konakis and Spring Creek senior Kevin Thompson matched cards with rounds of 81, embarking on a playoff hole from the par-4 first to settle the dispute.
Konakis nailed a long drive and cut the corner to the right of the green and made a great chip to get within about 3 or 4-feet, draining his birdie putt for second overall.
Thompson sailed his drive down the fairway and went beyond the dogleg and knocked his iron shot to the front fringe of the green.
He then nearly sank a lengthy birdie putt but settled for a tap-in par, finishing in third and closing out the medalists.
While he was third on the day, Thompson split No. 1 for the season — sharing League MVP honors with O’Neill.
O’Neill scored the most points of any player in the league with 62 and posted the lowest-average score per round at 81.2 strokes — winning first three times in five tournaments, adding a second and a third — notching his best round with a first-place 74 at Fernley’s home tourney.
Thompson averaged 83.7 strokes per round and racked up 56 points on the season — winning three tournaments in six events, also posting a third, a fourth and a fifth — shooting his career-best round with a 79 and taking first in Lowry’s tournament.
According to the league coaches, in a shortened season with such a small sample size, both O’Neill and Thompson were deserving of MVP — despite the fact that O’Neill led statistically in both average score and total points.
As for Wednesday’s scores, Fernley freshman Jacob Holmes placed fourth with a round of 87 — Elko junior Brandon Dwyer rounding out the top-five with a personal-best 89.
Fernley freshman Noah Davis and Elko senior Derek Elquist shared sixth place with matching marks of 92 — Elquist setting his career-best total on the final day of his career.
Dayton junior Andrew Smith finished eighth with a round of 93, and ninth went to Elko senior Gage Thompson’s card of 94 — closing out the Indians’ top-four scoring.
Capping the top-10 turned into a five-way pileup.
Elko junior Andoni Fesenmaier, Fernley sophomore Kade Stanger, Lowry junior Cal Peters, Dayton senior Tyler Snelling and Lowry freshman Landon Esquivel each finished their rounds with identical scores of 96.
Not on the Indians’ six-man roster, junior Connor Cooper actually would have tallied Elko’s third-best score of the day — setting his career mark with a 91.
Fesenmaier’s card was a non-qualifying total and was not counted toward Elko’s team score — junior Kevin Tanner (101) and sophomore Scott Hutnyak (104) shooting for the JV team — the varsity’s six-man roster closed out by a 108 from senior Parker Chamberlin.
For Spring Creek, freshman Conner Teeter posted the team’s second-best score of the day with a 105 — senior Ryan Nordstrom giving the Spartans their third-best card with a 107.
Sophomore Daniel Mendez closed out the qualifying scoring for Spring Creek with a round of 110.
In non-qualifying totals, junior Dallin Dastrup tallied a 119 and freshman teammate Zeke Allen finished his round in 127.
1st-Team All-League
Behind the MVP performances of O’Neill and Thompson, six golfers were selected as 1st-Team All-League performers.
Konakis ranked third in the league in scoring with 55 points — tallying five second-place finishes and a sixth — averaging 86.7 strokes per round and booking his career-low totals of 80 in consecutive weeks at Edgewood and in Fernley.
For Fernley, Holmes ranked fourth in scoring with 40 points — placing fourth on two occasions and adding a sixth, a seventh and an eighth in five events — placing fifth in the league with an average round of 90.8 strokes.
Smith was fourth in the league for average at 90.6 strokes per round and finished fifth in the standings with 39 points, stringing together two thirds, a sixth, an eighth and a 10th-place tie in five tries.
Esquivel scored 35 points on the year and averaged 94.8 strokes per tournament, tying for fourth once, placing fifth twice and adding a seventh and a 10-place split.
Davis put up 28 points and averaged 93.2 strokes, tying for sixth, winning sixth outright and adding a seventh-place tie and a ninth for four top-10 finishes.
Peters closed out the 1st-Team All-League selections, averaging 94.7 strokes and scoring 26 points — tying for second, placing fourth, splitting fourth and notching a pair of 10th-place ties.
2nd-Team All-League
Dwyer paced the 2nd-Team All-League recipients with 19 points, averaging 98.4 strokes.
Elquist averaged 97 strokes per tourney and scored 15 points.
Fallon junior Owen Palmer scored 14 points and averaged 100.8 strokes, Gage Thompson averaging 99.4 strokes and posting 12 points.
Teeter scored 11 points and put together an average round of 100-even, and Fallon junior Colton Tousignant finished off the 2nd-Team All-Leaguers with an average score of 107 and seven points.
That’s All, Folks
Congratulations to Fernley on its remarkable season, Isaac O’Neill and Kevin Thompson on their MVP seasons, Kaden Konakis on his 1st-Team All-League performance and Brandon Dwyer, Derek Elquist, Gage Thompson and Conner Teeter for their 2nd-Team All-League selections.