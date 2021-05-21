Oasis Academy shuts out Wells in semi

FALLON — In what looked like it would shape into another route, Oasis Academy found itself in a pitcher’s duel with Wells during Thursday’s 1A West-North semifinal game at the East Richards softball field.

After scoring three runs in the first inning, the Bighorns rode their ace, senior Emily Payne, and the defense stepped up in the 3-0 win over the Leopards. It was the first time Oasis Academy did not finish a game on the mercy rule.

Oasis Academy, which is undefeated at 13-0 and has pitched eight shutouts, will face Pahranagat Valley (Alamo) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a best-of-three series at Yerington High School for the 1A softball title.

Playing in the postseason for the first time in school history, Oasis Academy relied on its pitching with Payne going the distance in striking out 13 Leopards.

The Bighorns opened the game with a single from Kate Rios, who scored the first run when Ellie Bird smacked a triple to the right-field fence. After Payne and Callie Perez walked to load the bases, Kaitlyn Hert drove in two with a drive to right. Perez was forced out at second. Oasis Academy loaded the bases again but Kalee Higbee struck out Nadya Sanchez and Eneyde Rios to end the inning. Higbee finished with eight strikeouts.