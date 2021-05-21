Oasis Academy shuts out Wells in semi

FALLON — In what looked like it would shape into another route, Oasis Academy found itself in a pitcher’s duel with Wells during Thursday’s 1A West-North semifinal game at the East Richards softball field.
After scoring three runs in the first inning, the Bighorns rode their ace, senior Emily Payne, and the defense stepped up in the 3-0 win over the Leopards. It was the first time Oasis Academy did not finish a game on the mercy rule.
Oasis Academy, which is undefeated at 13-0 and has pitched eight shutouts, will face Pahranagat Valley (Alamo) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a best-of-three series at Yerington High School for the 1A softball title.
Playing in the postseason for the first time in school history, Oasis Academy relied on its pitching with Payne going the distance in striking out 13 Leopards.
The Bighorns opened the game with a single from Kate Rios, who scored the first run when Ellie Bird smacked a triple to the right-field fence. After Payne and Callie Perez walked to load the bases, Kaitlyn Hert drove in two with a drive to right. Perez was forced out at second. Oasis Academy loaded the bases again but Kalee Higbee struck out Nadya Sanchez and Eneyde Rios to end the inning. Higbee finished with eight strikeouts.
After striking out the first seven batters of the game, Payne ran into trouble in the fourth inning when Wells broke up the perfect game with an infield single from Jasmin Garcia to lead off the frame. With Samantha Iveson at the plate, Garcia stole second and then advanced to third on a bunt to Payne, who retired Iveson. Payne hit Jorie Wright to set up a first-and-third situation with only one out.
Wright stole second, giving Wells two runners in scoring position with Higbee at the plate. Higbee struck out looking on an inside pitch and Payne then struck out Kyanna DelRio swinging to end the threat.
The Bighorns had difficulty getting on base in the fourth when Higbee struck out the first two batters. Erin Wachsmuth walked before Emma Robinson flew out to Garcia at short.
Payne had no difficulty retiring Wells in order in the fifth inning but didn’t record a strikeout. She struck out at least one Leopard in the other six innings. Bird picked up two assists, fielding a pair of groundballs for the putout at first.
The Bighorns threatened in the bottom of the inning, but they committed a baserunning miscue. Payne laced a one-out single into right field and advanced to third on Perez’s hit-and-run single. Perez, though, was tagged out after stepping off the bag at first. Hert flew out to Garcia, who made the catch behind third base for the final out.
Wells started the sixth inning with Tiffany Higbee’s first-pitch single when the ball was caught in the wind before dropping in front of Robinson in centerfield. Payne proceeded to strike out Garcia and Iveson on three-straight pitches each before Wright flew out to left field for the third out.
After Higbee retired Oasis Academy in order in the sixth, she led off the final frame with an opposite-field single to right field. Higbee stole second but was left stranded as DelRio struck out, Jillian Rodriguez’s failed bunt ended in a popup to Payne, who then finished the game by striking out Shaylin Uhlig.