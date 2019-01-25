FERNLEY – The Spring Creek boys basketball team could not put the ball in the bucket Friday night, despite scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter.
The 16 points in the fourth matched the Spartans’ total through the first-three quarters combined, Spring Creek dropping a 49-32 contest in Fernley.
Fans of offense would not have been happy with the action in the first quarter.
Neither team scored in the first two minutes of the contest and combined for just nine points in the entire frame.
Spring Creek junior Kyle Owsley dropped the first points of the game with a layup on a dribble drive, junior Zach Woster working free for a 4-0 lead.
Another deuce by Owsley opened a 6-0 advantage for the Spartans, and the defense held Fernley scoreless for nearly seven minutes.
The Vaqueros finally found the scoreboard around the one-minute mark on a free throw by sophomore Daunte Ceresola.
With 45 seconds remaining in the first, senior Rei Robinett drained a pair of freebies for the final points of the quarter.
Spring Creek led the Vaqueros by double at 6-3 after a low-scoring period.
The Spartans opened the second period with a bucket under the basket by Woster for an 8-3 lead, but the Vaqueros pulled to within two on a three by freshman Isaac O’Neill.
Spring Creek went up four on a deuce by junior Weston Pritchard, but Spring Creek’s advantage was gashed to one on an And-1 finish and a free throw by junior Drew Miller.
A jumper by Robinett gave the Vaqueros the lead for good.
He came right back down the floor and opened a 14-10 advantage with a three.
O’Neill knocked down a free throw, and the Spartans’ offensive drought was stopped by a bucket from junior Devin Holmes.
Fernley senior Richard Dumont notched the final points of the half, the Vaqueros outscoring the Spartans 14-6 in the second period.
Spring Creek was held to six points in each of the first and second quarters and trailed 17-12 at the break.
The deficit was knifed to a deuce with a three by Pritchard to start the third period, but Miller scored two on the other end for Fernley.
A three by freshman Carson Kingston gave the Vaqueros a 22-16 lead.
Pritchard and Kingston traded 1-for-2 trips at the stripe, but O’Neill earned a friendly bounce off the rim for Fernley.
A jumper by Robinett opened a double-digit advantage of 27-16, and the Vaqueros went up 13 on a deuce by Miller – grabbing a 15-point cushion with a bucket by O’Neill.
Fernley closed the third quarter on a 9-0 run, limited Spring Creek to just four points in the frame and extended to a 31-16 lead.
The fourth quarter provided the biggest-offensive outputs for both teams, but Spring Creek could not afford to give away scores.
Miller provided the first field goal of the fourth, and Pritchard answered for the Spartans on the other side.
Freshman Garrison Bylund tallied his first score and trimmed the lead to 33-20, but Spring Creek gave up an offensive rebound and put-back to Kingston.
Miller reached double digits with a pair of free throws, Fernley up 17.
He then scored on an uncontested bunny and sent the lead to 19, the Vaqueros doubling up the Spartans at 40-20 after a free throw from Ceresola.
Woster tallied his first field goal since the first quarter, but Miller brought Fernley’s gym to its feet as he took off with his – flying up for a slam dunk.
Spring Creek scored the next-four points, Woster twisting through traffic for a layup and kicking the ball ahead to Pritchard for a cherry-pick gimme.
Ceresola booked his only field goal through contact and scored against a Spring Creek foul, but Owsley came down the floor and pulled up from concession-stand distance and drilled a deep three.
A free throw by Robinett gave him double figures for the contest, and Dumont hit another freebie for a 47-29 lead.
Owsley rained down his second three of the period and reached double digits, but Fernley junior James Huckaby closed the scoring with a triple of his own.
After a solid start on the defensive end, Spring Creek’s offense could not come to life as Fernley’s began to gain traction until it was too late.
The Vaqueros swept the season series with a 49-32 victory.
Miller scored a game-high 15 points for Fernley – dropping 12 in the second half – joined in double digits by 10 points from Robinett.
Spring Creek also finished with two players in double figures, paced by 10 each from Owsley and Pritchard – Owsley scoring six in the fourth on two 3s, Pritchard booking eight points in the second half.
O’Neill closed with eight points for Fernley, Woster adding eight for Spring Creek.
Kingston gave the Vaqueros six points, Ceresola chipped in four and Dumont and Huckaby each tallied three.
The Spartans had just five players score in the contest, the roster capped by two-points apiece from Holmes and Bylund.
Fernley improved to 6-5 in the Division 3A North, the Spartans falling to 3-7 in league play.
Up Next
The Spartans will look to beat the Railroaders (0-11 in league) for the second time – Spring Creek winning the first matchup 52-35 in its league opener – tipping off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Sparks.
Elko nearly beat Sparks by 50 points on Friday night, rolling to a 76-27 victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.