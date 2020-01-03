Ohio beats Nevada 30-21 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BROKEN FINGER, NO PROBLEM

After the game, Solich revealed that Tuggle, who finished as the Bobcats' leading rusher, broke his pinky finger in warmups and wasn't sure if he was going to play. But when Allison went out with an injury, Tuggle didn't hesitate to go.

"I was wondering whether or not he needed to carry the ball in the opposite hand all the time," Solich said. "He said no, he'd be able to handle it. Starting out we weren't real sure how he was going to be able to function. Then when he had to get in and start playing, it was obvious he was going to be able to play with it."

TATERS OVER WATER

After the victory, Solich got a traditional victory bath. But this time he was doused in french fries instead of water.

"That's a lot better than water on you," Solich said. "Over the course of the years, I've had some water on me. I will take those potatoes any time."

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio: The Bobcats will have a big question next season at quarterback with Rourke graduating, but there are plenty of reasons to think Ohio will be a serious contender for the MAC title. Losing just two starters on offense and three on defense, it will be one of the most experienced returning teams in the conference.