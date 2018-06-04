RENO – For the past 23 years, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has honored high school athletes who not only excel in competition, but also take care of business in their studies, schools and communities.
In the history of the award, 19 Elko County recipients have selected for a Top-10 Student-Athlete of the Year Award.
The most recent honor was earned by Spring Creek senior Jake Oliphant, the first such winner since Elko High School Class of 2016 graduate Benton Wickersham.
Oliphant is the fifth person in the history of the award from Spring Creek High School, Ryan Canady serving as the first Spartan to receive the honor in 1996.
For the Lady Spartans, Class of 2011 graduate Stacey Kerr was Spring Creek’s last recipient before Oliphant earned his stripes.
Taking 10 student-athletes from the North and 10 from the South, Oliphant was recognized for his achievements, along with nine other deserving recipients, on April 30 at the Peppermill Resort in Reno.
Consideration for the prestigious honor includes but is not limited to seniors who exemplify athletic success in multiple sports, show involvement in school government or activities, community-service projects and obviously, a high-academic standing within their respective schools.
Oliphant is a seven-time letterman at SCHS, earning three letters in basketball, two in football and two in baseball.
His class ranking at the time of the ceremony was 16th out of 212, posting a 3.96 non-weighted GPA and a 4.28 overall GPA.
As a freshman, Oliphant served as the class secretary and has been involved with student council all four years of high school, also a member of the pep club every year.
He is a member of the National Honor Society.
For the past two years, he has been a mentor for the freshman classes.
Actively involved in his church, Oliphant has been a youth-group leader for the past three years.
On the fields and the court, Oliphant has experienced both individual and team successes in a variety of sports.
Football
Oliphant tripled his production as a pass catcher during his senior year at tight end, turning in four receptions for 79 yards as a junior.
In 2017, Oliphant caught 13 balls for 174 yards and two touchdowns – making his final touchdown reception in the third quarter of Spring Creek’s state semifinal loss at Desert Pines.
His run blocking was also crucial for the Spartans.
He earned a 2nd-Team All-North selection at tight end.
Oliphant was part of a 2016 Spring Creek run to the state championship game and stepped up his leadership role in 2017, leading the Spartans back to the 3A semifinal round.
Basketball
In the 2017-2018 basketball season, Oliphant led a senior-laden squad to a berth in the 3A state semifinal.
The Spartans ended Elko’s 71-game home winning streak during the regular season, a ballgame in which Oliphant posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, blocking two shots and sinking two 3s.
For the season, he averaged 11.5 points and 8.4 rebounds – earning a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State selection.
Baseball
In 2017, the Spartans won the 3A North regional championship and advanced to the state final before falling to Boulder City.
In his senior season, Oliphant saw an increased role and contributed greatly for the Spartans.
He assumed the role of catcher in some games, generally serving as the designated hitter, batting .297.
Oliphant finished second on the team with three home runs – closing with 14 RBIs – blasting two deep shots on March 31 against Dayton in a 17-16 victory for the Spartans, hammering the game-winner on a walk-off solo bomb in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Future plans
Oliphant will continue his student-athlete status at the collegiate level, signing to play football for Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
He wants to obtain a degree in criminal justice, possibly working for the FBI or becoming a Marine Raider or Navy SEAL.
Oliphant was honored as a Marine Corps Semper Fidelis All-American and attended the five-day Battles Won Academy from July 13-16, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Congratulations to Jake Oliphant for achievements in athletics, academics and within his community, receiving the NIAA Top-10 Student-Athlete honor and good luck in continued success in college and throughout his professional ventures.
