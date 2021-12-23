Oliphant signs to play Division-I football

ABERDEEN, South Dakota — Spring Creek’s Jake Oliphant — an offensive lineman at Northern State University — is moving on up, both geographically and in level of play.

Academically, Oliphant is a senior at NCAA Division-II program NSU (Aberdeen, South Dakota) but, athletically, he still has two years of eligibility — which will be spent farther north and at the D-I level.

After a season in which the Wolves went 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Oliphant earned a 2nd-Team All-Conference selection at guard — playing half the games at left guard and half at right guard.

He entered the transfer portal and signed to play his next-two seasons for the University of North Dakota, with which he has family ties.

“I entered the transfer portal about two weeks after our (NSU) season ended. I always thought about it after I moved to the offensive line. Our O-line played pretty well all year,” Oliphant said. “I wanted to be a grad transfer at a D-I school.”

His mother, Jackie, is a UND alum.

“My mom and a bunch of my family went there. My oldest sister is currently going to med school there,” he said.

His parents, Roger and Jackie, have also made the move to the Midwest and currently live 35 minutes east of Fargo, North Dakota, outside of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota — which is only two hours away from where Oliphant will play football in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

As for his new team, the Fighting Hawks finished the 2021 fall season with a 5-6 overall record and a 3-5 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference — just about six months after winning the 2020 spring conference championship with a 5-2 overall and a 4-1 record in conference play.

The University of North Dakota is a member school of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), which hosts a 24-team playoff for its national championship — unlike the four-team College Football Playoff for the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

“They won their conference in the spring, but they lost a lot of starters,” he said.

Following his entrance into the transfer portal, Oliphant said he was approached by “eight or nine FCS schools and contacted a couple FBS schools.”

“Once you enter the portal, the coaches can see your height, weight, position and your year in school in right away. Then, they start reaching out to you through Twitter and social media,” he said. “From there, I edited a few videos and made a couple cut-ups for them to watch my video.”

Oliphant said most of the schools interested in him were actually other Missouri Valley Conference teams, but he also gained interest from Sacramento State — the Hornets representing California State University — a member of the Big Sky Conference.

He said UND gave him a deadline, so he signed his national letter of intent on Friday, Dec. 17.

As for academics, Oliphant will still take three credits through Northern State University and earn bachelor’s degrees in both criminal justice and sociology — minoring in history.

Oliphant must report to UND on Jan. 6, 2022, undergo a physical and will start his weights and training programs on Jan. 10, 2022 — expecting that spring ball will begin sometime in March.

At UND, he will take a 13-credit load of classes.

Northern State University Career

2018 Season

NSU finished the season with a 4-7 overall record.

Originally intending to play tight end, Oliphant was moved to the offensive line “during the spring” of his redshirt year.

“Playing on the line is different. You have to know what you’re doing and know your responsibility for every play,” Oliphant said.

2019 Season

The Wolves improved their record by two games and finished 6-5 in the NSIC.

Of NSU’s 11 games, Oliphant said he “started at left guard in five or six games.”

2020 Season

Unfortunately — like many athletic programs and sports across the country at every level — the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

2021 Season

Oliphant earned 2nd-Team All-Conference honors — playing both at left guard and right guard — and guided NSU to a 7-4 record and a 3-3 mark in the NSIC.

Well Done

Congratulations to Jake Oliphant on signing to play Division-I football — a dream for a few, a reach for most — and good luck at the next level of play with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks.







GALLERY: Jake Oliphant at Northern State University and Spring Creek Football

