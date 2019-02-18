ELKO – The theory is simple, win and get in.
On the other hand, lose and possibly play in.
Coming off a 50-26 win Saturday over Dayton, the Elko girls basketball team can lock up a postseason position with another W in its season finale.
The Lady Indians (7-10 in league) will play South Tahoe (6-10 in league) on senior night at 6 p.m. Monday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
An Elko victory would clinch the No. 6 seed for the Division 3A North regional tournament, a loss likely creating a tie and forcing a play-in game Wednesday between the Lady Indians and the Lady Vikings at North Valleys High School – the host location of the regional tourney – given South Tahoe wins either or both of its games Monday, in Elko, and/or Tuesday, in Spring Creek.
Two wins for South Tahoe would lock up the No. 6 position for the Lady Vikings.
Versus Dayton
The Lady Indians started slowly Saturday against the Lady Dust Devils, despite the lopsided victory.
Dayton took a 2-0 lead on a deuce by junior Hannah Coltrin, Elko tying the game on a drive by junior Katie Ross.
Senior Alexis Elquist notched the next-two field goals for the Lady Indians – drilling a long two from the wing and getting the ball back from an inbound pass for a baseline jumper – Ross scoring from a steal by junior Izzy Eklund for an 8-2 lead with 2:49 on the clock.
The advantage grew to 10-2 on a pair of free throws by Elquist, giving her six points – Elquist and Ross scoring the first 10 for the Lady Indians.
Coltrin lost the Elko defense for another easy deuce on the block, but the quarter closed with a give-and-go by freshmen Jersey Tsosie and Mille Marin – Tsosie scoring on the baseline.
After the first, Elko led by eight at 12-4.
Ross opened the second quarter with a free throw, followed by a deep two by Dayton senior Aleea McGill-Howe.
Tsosie went coast-to-coast with a ball fake for her second field goal, Marin making a strong drive for a bucket of her own.
Elquist made a steal and cruised in for a layup, and Eklund grabbed a defensive rebound and went the distance for a deuce – Dayton’s defense not stopping the ball as Tsosie went in for another unopposed layup.
Elko’s run reached 12-0 with a baseline jumper by senior Nevada Wachob on an assist from Elquist, the streak finally stopped at the 3:30 mark with a free throw by Coltrin – starting a Dayton run.
McGill-Howe buried a three and senior Elizabeth Vincent was left wide open along the baseline for a jumper.
Elko sophomore Sydnee Patterson stopped the 6-0 stretch with a free throw, but Vincent was left alone for a triple – the Lady Dust Devils scoring more points in two minutes than they did all night in Friday’s 51-7 loss in Spring Creek.
Junior Summer Nielsen was given too much air for a long jumper from the left wing for the Lady Indians, but the half closed with an uncontested jumper for sophomore Morgan Boehme from an inbound pass underneath Dayton’s basket.
The Lady Indians only outscored Dayton 16-13 in the second period, Elko on top by 11 at the break with the score at 28-17.
Eklund opened the third quarter with a free throw, followed by a clean trip to the stripe by Tsosie.
Boehme grabbed another offensive board and finished inside for Dayton, Elquist also doing damage on the offensive glass for a put-back for the Lady Indians.
Sophomore Olivia Morrell grabbed an offensive rebound for the Lady Indians’ next bucket, and Marin netted a jumper from the high post.
Eklund went 1-for-2 at the line, and Marin dropped another jumper from an inside-outside dish from Elquist.
Tsosie collected a Dayton turnover and went to the rack for a layup, and Eklund scored on an inbound dime from Elquist to close the third quarter.
The Lady Indians ended the period on a 13-0 run and took a 44-19 lead into the fourth.
Ross scored on a full-court outlet pass from Tsosie, but McGill-Howe made a steal and went through a foul for the hoop and the harm for the Lady Dust Devils.
Nielsen buried her second long two from the wing, but Boehme pulled down another offensive board and banked home a finish or Dayton.
Wachob stuck a jumper from the top of the arc, and the scoring closed with the second three of the game for Vincent from the left wing.
Elko eased to a 50-26 victory and improved to 7-10 in league play, dropping Dayton to 2-16.
Elquist and Tsosie tied for the game high with 10 points apiece for the Lady Indians.
McGill-Howe and Vincent led Dayton with eight points each, Vincent splashing two 3s.
The Lady Indians scored the ball with balance.
Ross finished with seven points, Eklund and Marin added six apiece and Wachob and Nielsen each scored four.
The roster was capped by two points from Morrell and one for Patterson.
Dayton’s scoring was finished by six points for Boehme and five by Coltrin – who scored all her points in the first half.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will celebrate senior night with a young roster – honoring just Elquist and Wachob – Elko looking for a postseason berth with a win against South Tahoe at 6 p.m. Monday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
