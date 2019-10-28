SPRING CREEK — Jackpot sophomore Hector Ontiveros never let the steep terrain of Spring Creek Golf Course bother him in the slightest.
Despite some serious uphill climbs, Ontiveros tore off a personal record during the Northeastern Nevada JV Championship, winning the event for the second year in a row.
With a time of 17:46.92, he set a new career best and opened a near 52-second lead over second place.
Junior Jess Marin led the way the event-winning Spartans — Spring Creek scoring 15 points, Elko finishing second with 50 points — closing his run in second place with a time of 18:38.49.
Senior teammate Nathan Copen ranked third in 18:44.8, fellow senior Dallin Fisher crossed fourth in 18:56.77 and freshman Liam Hamilton closed out the top-five in 19:02.36.
Junior Sam Tomera finished in 19:04.34 for sixth, senior Brian Lore notched seventh in 19:26.54, junior Garret Frisbie tallied a season-best time of 19:30.85 for eight and sophomore Joshua Lore gave Spring Creek eight-consecutive finishers and eight of the top-nine in 19:32.19.
Wells senior Matthew James rounded out the top-10 with a time of 19:33.42.
Spring Creek freshman Ben Claridge resumed the streak of home runners in 11th place with a time of 19:39.94.
Elko sophomore Gavin Nicola ran No. 1 for the Indians with a personal-record 19:41.67 in 12th place, Jackpot sophomore Deaniel Rangel also setting a PR in 19:53.73 for 13th.
Freshman Joshua Maynard gave the Indians their second-best run in 14th place with a time of 19:54.39, sophomore Kevin Tanner following in 19:55.18 at 15th.
Spring Creek freshman Joseph Terrras came close to a sub-20 time of 20:06.09 for 16th place, fellow freshman Gage Kelly taking 17th in 20:14.98.
Sophomore Dillyn Sanchez took 18th for the Spartans in 20:20.3, freshman teammate Joel Herman crossing closely with a time of 20:20.54 for 19th.
For the Indians, sophomore Connor Cooper cranked out a season-record time of 20:22.26 and finished off the top-20.
In 21st, Elko senior Caleb Marma legged his way to a time of 20:26.73.
Freshman Colin Simpson finished 22nd for the Spartans in 20:37.32 — narrowly edging the 20:37.94 from sophomore teammate Braden Fisher in 23rd.
Owyhee senior Lance Owyhee closed out the top-half of the boys field with a time of 20:59.95 — his run also serving as the last sub-21 effort of the race.
Girls
Just one program posted a qualifying score, Spring Creek’s girls — like the boys — posting a total of 15 points.
The Lady Spartans and the entire field were paced by a time of 23:49.73 from senior Mariah Cooper.
Freshman teammate Brandi Manhire crossed second in 24:18.37, third going to Lowry’s Taylor Hawkins on a time of 24:22.19.
Spring Creek sophomore Ceara Tanner ranked fourth in 25:02.3, and Wells junior Zion McKay closed out the top-five in 25:23.93.
McKay was followed in consecutive fashion by the sixth-place time of 25:29.36 from junior teammate Liliana Cobian.
Junior Jade Pool finished seventh for the Lady Spartans in 25:58.33, and Owyhee senior Thalia Thomas crossed first the Lady Braves and eighth overall in 26:05.42.
Freshman Chantal Cruz led Elko and placed ninth in 26:16.66, Lowry’s Ryleigh Raabe finishing off the top-10 in 26:34.1.
Sophomore Kara Nicola crossed second for the Lady Indians with an 11th-place time of 27:03.61, Spring Creek junior Stephanie Fish following in 27:08.6 for 12th.
Freshman Demi Dahlstrom finished 13th in 27:45.25, sophomore Hilary Burton closing a three-in-row flurry for the Lady Spartans in 27:57.08 for 14th place.
Wells junior Ana Roque-Luna rounded out the top-15 in 28:19.34.
Spring Creek freshman Rachel Phipps crossed 16th in 29:32.46, Wells sophomore Jimena Roque-Luna taking 17th in 29:52.8 for the final sub-30 run of the race.
Elko junior Sydnee Rizo placed 18th with a time of 30:16.14.
Owyhee senior Isabella Pasqual was 19th with a time of 32:19.92, senior teammate Talliah Hanchor crossing 20th in 33:49.08.
Up Next
For a large number of runners, the race marked their final of the season.
However, small-school programs and a select few from Elko and Spring Creek will continue — hoping to extend their year at 10 a.m. Saturday during the regional meet at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno.
