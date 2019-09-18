SUN VALLEY, IDAHO — Although the 1A-2A divisions are not generally split into varsity and junior varsity races, the Jackpot boys took first place in the latter.
Competing in the larger of the two 1A-2A boys runs, Jackpot ranked first in the JV division with 16 points.
From a field of 93 runners, nobody hit the finish line quicker than Jackpot sophomore Hector Ontiveros — who crossed in 20:09.80.
Senior teammate Huge Sanchez kept close tabs on his underclassman teammate, Sanchez placing third with a time of 20:44.32.
Wells senior Matthew James rounded out the top-five with a time of 21:25.37.
Just outside the top-10, Jackpot junior Jonnathan Rios ran a 22:04.64 for 11th place.
Sophomore Deaniel Rangel served as the Jaguars’ No. 4 runner with a time of 22:44.55 — crossing slightly outside the top-20 in 21st.
Freshman Victor Jauregui ran in the top half of the field for the Leopards, his time of 24:48.81 finishing in 41st place.
In 56th, Jackpot junior Andre Gonzalez finished in 26:21.91.
Wells sophomore Morgan Johnson crossed in 26:23.74 for 58th place, freshman Ruben Cobian finishing 62nd in 26:43.57.
Jackpot’s roster was finished off by a 29:39.63 from sophomore Wesley Sanchez for 95th place.
Up Next
The Jaguars will compete Saturday during the Bob Firman Invitational, in Boise, Idaho.
Varsity Boys
Owyhee elected to compete in the varsity boys division, the Braves not fielding enough runners for a team score.
Junior Antonio Ovando led the way with a time of 21:13.02 for an 11th-place finish in the field of 33 runners.
In 15th, senior Lance Owyhee ran second for the Braves in 22:41.59.
Sophomore Eden Atkins ranked 29th in 25:34.97, and junior Alan Kelly took 33rd with a personal-record time of 28:40.04.
Junior Varsity Girls
The best finish of the local girls was set by Wells junior Liliana Cobian, who placed 10th out of 39 girls in the 1A-2A junior varsity girls race with a time of 29:59.87.
Fellow junior Ana Roque-Luna crossed in 34:15.15 for 27th place, sophomore sister Jimena Roque-Luna taking 39th in 40:32.75.
Varsity Girls
Like the boys, Owyhee’s girls chose to compete in the 1A-2A varsity run.
Out of 28 athletes, senior Thalia Thomas placed 23rd in 30:15.59.
Senior Isabella Pasqual crossed 25th in 31:23.41, and senior teammate Talliah Hanchor finished in 35:44.72 for 28th.
Magic Mountain Invitational
Both Wells and Owyhee had a quick turnaround, competing Tuesday during the Magic Mountain Invitational, in Kimberly, Idaho.
Results of the meet will run in the Friday edition of the Elko Daily.
