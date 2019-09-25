BOISE, Idaho — Competing against a wide array of teams and a deep field, the Jackpot cross country team looked to its tried-and-proven athletes Saturday during the Bob Firman Invitational, at Eagle Island State Park.
The Jaguars ranked 15th of 27-scoring teams in the junior varsity A-L division with 450 points.
Leading the way were Jackpot’s ultra-talented sophomore and athletic senior, who ran together in the massive field of 307 competitors.
Sophomore Hector Ontiveros crossed 31st with a time of 18:35.6 for a season record, followed by the best run of the year from senior Hugo Sanchez in 18:38.6 for 34th place.
Sophomore Jonnathan Rios posted a personal-record time of 20:12.4 for 126th, fellow sophomore Deaniel Rangel also tallying a PR in 21:00.4 for 177th place.
Junior Andre Gonzalez ran a season-best 23:34.1 for 251st, and the roster was closed by a personal-record 25:58 for 292nd from sophomore Wesley Sanchez.
Varsity BoysCompeting in the varsity boys Division I M-Z race, West Wendover did not field enough runners for a team score.
The Wolverines were paced by senior Zach Smith’s personal-record time of 18:50 for 180th place of 243 runners.
Junior Omar Rodriguez crossed 203rd with a season-record 19:37, followed by a personal-best run from senior Johnny Mendoza in 20:28.9 for 216th.
Junior Christian Rodriguez closed out the roster with a PR of his own, finishing up in 22:11.6 for 232nd place.
Freshmen Boys
Against 280 athletes, West Wendover’s ninth-grade boys finished outside the front half of the crowd.
Aaron Dominguez crossed in 22:42.3 for 222nd, Abram Marin taking 231st in 23:10.4.
JV Girls
One girls hit the course for West Wendover in the junior varsity M-Z division, sophomore Martha Pantelakis setting a personal-record time of 26:34.8 for 165th place of 255 athletes in the race.
Up Next
Jackpot and West Wendover will run in the same meet once again, taking part in Thursday’s Dani Bates Invitational, at Canyon Springs Golf Course, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
