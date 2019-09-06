RUPERT, Idaho — In its first action of the 2019 season, the Jackpot cross country team was led by familiar faces.
Although they range widely in the spectrum of class — Jackpot’s No. 1 just a sophomore and its No. 2 entering his final year — the times they turned in Thursday during the Dam Run-Minico Invite were extremely close.
Hector Ontiveros paced the Jaguars with a 36th-place performance on a time of 19:07.51— competing against a field of 180 runners — Hugo Sanchez nearly turning in Jackpot’s best time and crossing immediately after in 19:07.99 for 37th place.
Sophomore Jonnathan Rios set a personal record with a time of 20:20.9 for 67th place, sophomore teammate Deaniel Rangel also notching a PR of 22:49.79 for 122nd.
Junior Andre Gonzalez finished his run in 24:24.13 and placed 153rd, sophomore Wesley Sanchez rounding off the Jags’ roster with a 176th-place race of 28:28.61.
Upcoming Meet
Jackpot will run Friday, Sept. 13 at the Wood River Invite in Sun Valley, Idaho.
