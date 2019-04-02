HAZELTON, Idaho – A freshman led the Jackpot boys track and field team to a sixth-place finish at the Jennifer Crystal Invitational on March 21, at Valley High School, in Hazelton, Idaho.
As a team, the Jaguars posted 50 points.
Hector Ontiveros won the 1600 meters with a personal-best, one-mile effort of 5:08.5.
He tallied a second-place performance of 11:18.5 in the 3200 meters and ranked fifth in the 800 meters with a half-mile time in 2:28.5 for another PR.
In the 3200 meters, junior Hugo Sanchez placed fourth with a time of 11:48.3 – finishing seventh in the 1600 meters with a one-mile race of 5:24.6.
Relays
The Jaguars took third in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:52.51, consisting of freshmen Roy Beltran, Jonnathan Rios, Deaniel Rangel and junior Juan Carlos Salas.
Jackpot placed fourth in the 4x100 relay – Beltran, junior Steve Rodriguez, Rangel and Rios posting a collective time of 52.5 seconds.
In an event not typically seen at many track and field outings – the 1600-meter sprint medley relay (200, 200, 400 and 800 meters) – Rios, Salas, senior Jesus Lopez and Sanchez placed fourth in 4:18.78.
Rangel, Salas, Rios and Lopez finished fifth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:21.
Girls
Wells’ girls team took 11th place with 11 points, the Lady Jaguars following in 12th place with eight points.
The Lady Leopards were led by the throwing of senior Danielle Wadda-Martinez.
She finished second in the discus with a personal-record toss of 95-feet-9-inches.
In the shot put, her launch of 27-feet-even ranked eighth.
Senior Sandra Casas took 11th in the discus (63-feet-9-1/2-inches) and placed 14th in the shot put (22-feet-7-1/2-inches).
Wells tallied two eighth-place efforts in the hurdling events, freshman Evelia Garcia notching eighth in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 20.51 seconds and junior Jenny Aguilar taking eighth in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 1:00.13.
Garcia rounded out the top-10 of the 300 hurdles and crossed the line in 1:02.2.
Freshman Haylee Sethman took 11th in the 400 meters – lapping the track in 1:10.31 – and Aguilar set another personal record for 12th in the 100 meters with a time of 14.53 seconds.
Jackpot junior Ariana Miramontes placed 16th in the 400 meters with a one-lap time of 1:15.25, and junior teammate Bryanna Rios set a personal record for 16th in the triple jump – spanning a distance of 26-feet-2-1/2-inches.
Relays
The Lady Jaguars – Rios, freshman Michelle Aguilar, freshman Kylie Martin and Miramontes – finished fifth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:25.35.
Martin, Aguilar, Rios and Miramontes also took fifth in the 100-100-200-400 sprint medley relay with a time of 2:24.91.
