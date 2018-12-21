ELKO – The Fallon girls basketball team is really good – fundamentally, physically, mentally, well-coached and disciplined on both sides of the floor.
The Otuafi cousins are also extremely talented, the two-time defending state champions leading the Lady Greenwave to a 53-point margin of victory over Elko for the second straight regular-season meeting at Centennial Gymnasium.
The cousins outscored Elko by double Friday night, 42-21, sparking a 74-21 win for Fallon.
Fallon struck quickly, senior point guard Leilani Otuafi dishing a cross-key pass to junior Makenzee Moretto for an And-1.
Senior post Leta Otuafi grabbed the missed free throw and finished on the right block for a 4-0 lead 25 seconds into the game.
Elko found the board with a strong drive, sophomore Olivia Morrell earning a trip to the stripe and making a free throw.
Fallon went back to work, killing the Lady Indians on the offensive glass.
Leilani Otuafi finished a hoop with the harm after grabbing her own miss, completing the three-point play the old-fashioned way at the line.
Moretto collected another board on the offensive end for a 9-1 lead.
Leta Otuafi crossed over her defender on the left side for an easy deuce.
With 4:23 on the clock, junior Karlee Hitchcock completed a three-point play at the line – opening a 14-1 advantage.
The lead swelled to 16-1 on the inbound pass, sophomore Madison Whitaker making a steal for a bunny.
An outlet pass to Leilani Otuafi from a defensive board opened an 18-1 lead.
She then found senior Chandler McAlexander for a layup and a 20-1 cushion – capping a 16-0 run.
Elko never booked its first field goal until the 2:45 mark, junior Katie Ross knocking down a midrange jumper from the left wing.
Following a Fallon turnover, Ross took matters into her own hands – sticking a tough runner from the right side.
The Lady Greenwave quickly halted all momentum, closing the frame on an 11-0 streak.
The Otuafi show was out in full force, Leilani booking five straight – beginning with a filthy left-handed flip across the lane, scoring on a steal by junior Kinsli Rogne and hitting a free throw.
Leta Otuafi added six-consecutive points to close the quarter, scoring on the break, hitting a deep two from the right side and beating the defense with a nifty scoop.
After one, Fallon led huge by 26 at 31-5.
The first point of the second period came by Ross, hitting one of two at the stripe.
Fallon pulled the throttle off the floor but notched the next two buckets on a long, two-point jumper by senior Emily Wright and a layup by senior Kenna Hamlin on a dime from Leta Otuafi.
Wright turned defense into offense, another Elko turnover leading to a runaway deuce.
Hamlin worked free down the left side of the lane for a gimme, but senior Alexis Elquist broke her scoreless stretch with a banked-home triple – making the score 39-9.
A pair of free throws by Hamlin pushed the lead back to 32 at 41-9.
Fallon got sloppy with its passes late in the half, committing several turnovers in half-court sets and in transition.
To close the half, Leilani Otuafi snuck in for an offensive rebound and a put-back at the buzzer.
At the break, Elko narrowly staved off a running clock, trailing by 34 at 43-9.
The game turned into a running clock on the first possession of the second half, Leilani Otuafi stroking a triple from the left wing.
Ross made a tough move and finished for the Lady Indians on the other end.
The cousins did what they do, play defense and score – Leta earning a dish in the post from Leilani.
Junior Izzy Eklund splashed a three from the right wing for the Lady Indians, but Leta Otuafi cruised in for a layup and Leilani Otuafi scored easily with a pivot and a left-handed finger roll.
Leta Otuafi took an Elko turnover the distance for a point-blank bunny, followed by a put-back on the other side by Elko senior Nevada Wachob from the offensive glass.
On the break, Leta Otuafi finished against a contest – giving her 18 points for the game – the period ending with a turnover-turned-layup on a steal and assist by Moretto to Hitchcock.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Wave led by 42 at 58-16.
The first score of the final frame came on a deuce by Elko sophomore Sydnee Patterson.
Inside-outside, Leta Otuafi kicked to Wright for a baseline jumper from the right side.
A runner across the key by Leilani Otuafi gave her 19 points for the game, and Leta Otuafi sealed off her defender with her hip for a textbook And-1 – the free throw giving her 21 points.
Ross knocked down a jumper from the right elbow and neared double digits, but the Lady Wave took off for a 9-0 run.
Moretto beat the Lady Indians to a loose ball for a score on the left block, and Rogne tallied five straight – hitting a runner and drilling a quick-trigger three.
Leilani Otuafi crossed up her defender on the break and strolled to the tin for a layup, closing a dominant performance.
At the buzzer, sophomore Zoe Blair went to the line after being fouled on an offensive rebound – scoring the final point of the game at the stripe.
Fallon did what it was supposed to do, taking no prisoners in a 74-21 victory.
Leta Otuafi and Leilani Otuafi each scored 21 points for the Lady Greenwave, the cousins doubling up the Lady Indians by themselves.
Wright, Moretto and Hamlin finished with six points apiece for Fallon – Hitchcock and Rogne closing with five each.
McAlexander closed the scoring for the Lady Wave with a deuce.
Ross led the Lady Indians with a season-high nine points, Eklund and Elquist each finishing with three points on one-made triple.
Patterson posted a deuce, and Blair and Morrell each buried one free throw.
The Lady Wave improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in league, dropping the Lady Indians to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the Division 3A North.
Elko will host Lowry at 1 p.m. Saturday, Fallon playing at 1 p.m. Saturday in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.