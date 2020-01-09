Owyhee blitzes Carlin by 51 points

CARLIN — In Thursday’s Division 1A East opener for the Owyhee boys basketball team, the Carlin Railroaders were ill-equipped to handle the Braves’ pressure or they tempo they create on the break.
The Braves ran off a first-quarter advantage of 28-4 and ripped off a 21-1 streak in the third, Owyhee blitzing the Railroaders by 51 points and dashing to a 74-23 victory.
The Braves used high amounts of pressure and opened a lead quickly, most scores coming on takeaways.
Sophomore Decarian Sam nailed a three from the left wing, and sophomore Sequoia Roubideaux finished a layup on the left side from a steal out of Owyhee’s press.
Sam scored on a nice pass by junior Julian Dick, and sophomore Micah Johnson finished in transition ahead of the pack.
Dick made another takeaway and booked an And-1 through the harm, forcing a timeout with the score at 11-0.
Senior Clayton Cota was the beneficiary of a look-ahead pass after a steal by Sam, who immediately drained a corner three from a pass by Cota following another Carlin turnover.
The Braves routinely jumped passing lanes, Cota earning a trip to the line with a take down the left block. His freebies opened a 20-0 lead, another free throw by Johnson making the score 21-0.
Carlin broke its stalemate with 2:25 on the clock, sophomore Alin Carlin scoring on the left side.
Owyhee junior Desmond Hanchor strung up a three from the right wing, and Johnson stroked a triple from the left corner — opening a 27-2 lead.
The Railroaders notched their second bucket on a jumper from the left wing by freshman Quinton Henderson on an assist from Carl.
To close the first, Johnson hit a free throw for Owyhee.
After one, the rout was on — the Braves up big at 28-4.
Cota opened the second quarter with a bucket on the break from a takeaway and drilled a three from the right corner.
He then set up senior Rigo Cordova with an easy deuce on a drive-and-dish across the lane, Cordova returning the favor with a swipe and dime to Cota for a finish ahead the defense.
Carlin junior Toby Pinnell was fouled and stuck both free throws, answered by a pair from the line by Dick. Roubideaux went 1-for-2 at the stripe, senior John Henderson sinking 1-of-2 freebies for the Railroaders. From a pass by Pinnell, John Henderson smoked a three from the left side.
Johnson answered with a fall-away jumper for the Braves, but Carlin closed the half on a 5-0 run — John Henderson burying two freebies and setting up junior Alex Donston for a three on the left wing.
At the break, the Braves were up 27 with the score at 42-15.
Sam splashed a step-back triple from the left wing, and Cota scored on a steal.
Cota went off in the third — the Braves once again turning up the heat, primarily after scores — finishing on a steal with a lefty layup, opening a running clock with 3:41 remaining in the frame after a dish from Dick and adding another deuce ahead of the pack on a look-ahead dime by sophomore Dayln Thomas.
Dick notched a layup from a turnover and a feed by Cota for a 40-point cushion at 55-15, and Johnson worked a nice step-through move from a post-entry dime by Cota for another assist.
On an outlet from Dick, Cota tallied his fifth field goal of the frame. Micah Johnson set up senior Gage Johnson with a snazzy behind-the-back wrap for a deuce, and Cota finished a filthy move on the break with a behind-the-back dribble and kiss of the glass. Carlin was held scoreless in the frame until no time remained, Quinton Henderson making the second of his two free throws after the clock went to zeros.
Owyhee ran off a 21-1 streak in the third and led 63-16 entering the fourth quarter.
Gage Johnson kicked off the final frame with a three from the left side, and Hanchor dropped a finger roll down the right block — Gage Johnson burying a pair of free throw.
On the other end, Quinton Henderson split a pair of defenders and drove the middle for a bank off the backboard.
Carlin capped a 5-0 stretch with a triple by Pinnell, Gage Johnson returning the favor with his second three of the period.
Hanchor dropped a baseline jumper from a pass by senior Chase Lozano.
The final bucket of the ballgame was booked by Carlin junior Logan Christensen, who used an up-fake to free himself for a nice finish on the right side.
Owyhee rolled to a victory in its league opener with a 51-point, 74-23 domination of the Railroaders, who dropped to 0-2 in the Division 1A East.
Cota scored a game-high 23 points — dropping 12 in the third quarter — leading three Owyhee players in double digits.
Micah Johnson finished with 13 points, and Sam scored 11 points — sticking three 3s.
Gage Johnson nailed two 3s and scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter, Hanchor finished with seven points and Dick added six points.
John Henderson tallied a team-high six points for Carlin, Quinton Henderson and Pinnell each closed with five, Donston added three and the Railroaders’ offense was capped by a deuce apiece for Carl and Christensen.
The Braves’ scoring was finished off by three points from Roubideaux and two points by Cordova.
OWYHEE 74, CARLIN 23 OWYHEE — 28 — 14 — 21 — 11 — 74 Total CARLIN — 4 — 11 — 1 — 7 — 23 Total
Up Next
The Railroaders (0-8 overall, 0-2 in league) will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Eureka, the Braves (7-6 overall, 1-0 in league) tipping off with the Vandals at 4 p.m. Saturday.