Owyhee blitzes Carlin by 51 points

Johnson answered with a fall-away jumper for the Braves, but Carlin closed the half on a 5-0 run — John Henderson burying two freebies and setting up junior Alex Donston for a three on the left wing.

At the break, the Braves were up 27 with the score at 42-15.

Sam splashed a step-back triple from the left wing, and Cota scored on a steal.

Cota went off in the third — the Braves once again turning up the heat, primarily after scores — finishing on a steal with a lefty layup, opening a running clock with 3:41 remaining in the frame after a dish from Dick and adding another deuce ahead of the pack on a look-ahead dime by sophomore Dayln Thomas.

Dick notched a layup from a turnover and a feed by Cota for a 40-point cushion at 55-15, and Johnson worked a nice step-through move from a post-entry dime by Cota for another assist.

On an outlet from Dick, Cota tallied his fifth field goal of the frame. Micah Johnson set up senior Gage Johnson with a snazzy behind-the-back wrap for a deuce, and Cota finished a filthy move on the break with a behind-the-back dribble and kiss of the glass. Carlin was held scoreless in the frame until no time remained, Quinton Henderson making the second of his two free throws after the clock went to zeros.