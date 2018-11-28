OWYHEE – Entering the 2017-2018 season, the Owyhee boys basketball team had talent but the Braves were young – too inexperienced.
The Braves finished with a 5-14 overall record and a 3-7 mark in league play, narrowly earning the fourth and final position from the Division 1A Northern-East to the playoffs.
In the 1A North regional tournament, Owyhee was throttled by Mineral County by a final score of 89-34.
The good news for the Braves on the horizon of the upcoming season comes from the fact that nearly everyone is back, graduating just one senior – Lance Dick.
The Braves gain senior leadership from post Ramon Cordova, who led the Braves with 10.4 points per game last season, notching a season-high 22 points on Jan. 4, in Carlin.
He scored in double figures in seven games and was named a 2nd-Team All-League selection.
As a sophomore, shooting guard Rigo Cordova earned an honorable mention for the league awards.
He led Owyhee with 21 3s and averaged nine points per contest – scoring in double digits six times – dropping a season-best 25 points on Jan. 25 against Carlin, in Owyhee, nailing a season-high four 3s against the Railroaders, on Jan. 4, in Carlin.
During his junior campaign, he will look to lead the Braves from the perimeter.
A looming question mark hovers around the status of sophomore Julian Dick, who was an All-Defensive selection last season.
Head coach Robby Tate said Dick was involved in a “severe crash” on Oct. 22.
“The car rolled several times and he was ejected. He went into cardiac arrest twice, broke his right arm, both clavicles and hairline-fractured his pelvic bones. He was in critical condition for 48 hours and spent a week to 10 days in intensive care,” Tate said. “He’s at school and walking around and even started jogging a little. I call him the bionic boy. His doctors are amazed by his progress and his recovery and said he might be released after Christmas, but I had no plans for him this season.”
Tate expects junior Clayton Cota and 6-foot-3 freshman Decarian Sam to play point guard.
“I have four really-talented freshman, and they’re all 6-foot-2 or taller and have good, strong bodies,” he said.
At shooting guard, freshman Micah Johnson will see time along with Rigo Cordova.
In the post, Ramon Cordova will aided by senior Chance McKinney and 6-foot-4 sophomore Sequoia Roubideaux, who has added size to go along with his athleticism.
“I think we’re going be pretty decent,” Tate said.
The Braves will look to continue the growth of last year’s freshmen and pair the incoming freshman with the experience of the Cordovas, Cota, McKinney and company in the 2018-2019 season.
Owyhee will get its first taste of competition during the Wells Rural Electric Classic, opening with two games in Carlin – tipping off at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Tonopah and following with a 1:30 p.m. Friday game versus Round Mountain – switching locations and closing the weekend with a 4 p.m. Saturday contest against Wendover (Utah), in Wells.
