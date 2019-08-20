OWYHEE — Last year, the Owyhee football team completed a full season for the first time since 2015.
In 2019, Owyhee will not only look for another full year — the Braves also hope to improve on the gridiron.
The Braves closed the season with a 1-6 overall record and a 1-5 mark in conference play of the Division 1A Northern-East.
On Sept. 22, 2018, Owyhee notched its only win of the year — thumping McDermitt 78-31 — giving the Braves their first win as a program since a 20-18 victory over North Tahoe clear back on Oct. 3, 2015.
Also feeling the struggle of getting kids to go out for football and remain on the team for a full season, McDermitt will not field a squad in 2019 — canceling its season before it even starts.
Owyhee head coach Gene Blossom, his staff and players hope to revive and maintain a program that used to be a successful one.
Assistant coach Justin Thorpe— who played for the Braves during their run to the 1994 state championship game and once again in 1995 with former head coach Scott Guthrie — looks to help build Owyhee back toward prominence in the 1A Northern-East.
“Last year was my first-full year as an assistant coach,” Thorpe said. “Right now, we have 12 kids out and we’re waiting on a couple more.”
Potential Players
Last season — through four games of stats recorded to MaxPreps — Owyhee’s biggest offensive contributor for moving the ball down the field was then-junior, now-senior running back Gage Johnson.
He amassed a team-high 264 rushing yards on 32 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Senior Rigo Cordova compiled 133 rushing yards on 23 attempts with three scores on the ground as a junior.
Owyhee’s main scoring threat was sophomore Desmond Hanchor, who enters his junior year after punching in five rushing TDs, picking up 59 yards on 14 carries.
Hanchor also added a receiving touchdown, snagging six passes for 171 yards.
In the return game, Hanchor took an 80-yard kick return for a TD.
He was an honorable mention for the 1A Northern-East awards.
Now a junior, Owyhee’s quarterback will likely be the athletic, strong-armed Sequoia Roubideaux.
As a sophomore, in limited attempts — completing 13-for-21 — Roubideaux connected on nearly 62 percent of his throws for 216 yards in four games of stats.
Defensively, Rigo Cordova’s 34 tackles through four games is the top-returning total — Hanchor following with 25.
A flurry of freshmen made their marks in the first years of high school ball.
John Howard notched 22 stuffs (1-1/2 sacks) and Dalen Thomas also posted 22 tackles (16 solo) — leading the Braves with five sacks — Micah Johnson tallying 14 stops and recovering a fumble.
As a team, the Braves were proficient at blocking kicks — swatting three field goals — one denied by Cordova.
Key Losses
Graduated Ramon Cordova led the team with 36 tackles (31 solo), blocked a field goal and rushed for 50 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown.
He earned 1st-Team All-Defense and 2nd-Team All-Offense selections for the league awards.
The Braves will need to find another blocker to open the holes created by graduated Chance McKinney, who was a 1st-Team All-League player on the offensive line.
During his senior season, Elias Bendle also swatted a kick and ranked third on the roster with 30 tackles.
Goals
“We want to keep them out the whole season and get the program back to where it used it be,” said Thorpe. “We want to instill good work ethic and set the kids up for life a little better, starting in the classroom. We have been preaching grades.”
Schedule
Owyhee will kick off the ’19 season at 7 p.m. MST on Sept. 6 against Rimrock, in Bruneau, Idaho, playing on the road once more at 7 p.m. MST on Sept. 13 against Sho-Ban, in Fort Hall, Idaho.
The Braves’ first taste of home cooking was scheduled to come versus Excel Christian on Sept. 21, in Owyhee, but the Warriors also canceled their season due to a lack of players.
League play of the 1A Northern-East will get underway for Owyhee at 1 p.m. Sept. 27, at Independence High School, in Elko.
