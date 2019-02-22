Try 1 month for 99¢
Macee McKinney-Cota

Owyhee's Macee McKinney-Cota, left, draws a fouls Thursday against Whittell, at Hug High School. She scored 14 points in the contest, and the Lady Braves beat the Lady Warriors 51-31 during the Division 1A West-East regional tournament. Owyhee was bounced from the tourney with a 56-43 loss Friday to McDermitt in the regional semifinal round.

 STEVE RANSON, Lahontan Valley News

RENO – The Owhyee girls basketball team came up a win shy of advancing to the state tournament, opening the Division 1A West-East regional tournament with a 51-31 victory Thursday over Whittell during the quarterfinal round but falling 56-43 in the regional semifinal to McDermitt.

Versus Whittell

Against West No. 2 Whittell, the East No. 3 Lady Braves had little trouble in a 20-point win.

Sophomore Cameron Paradise led Owyhee with 16 points, senior Macee McKinney-Cota joining her in double figures with 14 points – combining for 30 of the Lady Braves’ 51 points.

Junior Alejandra Dick neared double digits with eight points, junior Jenna Sope finished with six and senior Destiny Max added three – the Owyhee offense completed by two points apiece for freshmen Mackenzie Cady and Josie Rose Thomas.

Versus McDermitt

In the regional semifinal, Owyhee fell by 13 points in a 56-43 loss to East No. 1 McDermitt – the Lady Bulldogs sweeping the season series three games to none – stats unavailable.

McDermitt advanced to the regional championship and the state tournament, playing the 1A West-East title game against either West No. 1 Virginia City or East No. 2 Eureka at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Wooster High School.

