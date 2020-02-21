Owyhee girls, boys advance to semis

Senior Jenna Sope gave the Lady Braves three players in double digits with 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and tied for the team high with three assists.

Junior Ducca Whiterock added six points, five boards, a pair of dimes and a takeaway.

Senior Isabella Pasqual and Danina Nino each finished with four points, Pasqual going for four rebounds, two swipes and an assist — Nino notching three steals, two boards and a dime.

Owyhee’s offense was capped by two points from sophomore Makinzie Cady, who mounted four steals, three assists and a rebound.

The Lady Braves also received some notable efforts from players who did not score.

Junior Shaquala Smartt jerked down six rebounds, sophomore JosieRose Thomas booked four boards, an assist and a steal and freshman Mattisen Jones added two boards and a dime — junior Tia Woods collecting two rebounds.

Owyhee lost each of the regular-season meetings with the Lady Leopards, but both games were close — falling 51-46 on Jan. 23, in Wells, and coming up three points short in a 53-50 home loss to cap the regular season on Feb. 15.

On Thursday, Wells beat down South No. 4 Green Valley Christian by 36 points in a 53-17 contest.

