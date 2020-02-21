Owyhee girls, boys advance to semis

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 2-for-2 and looking for 4-for-4.
With a pair of victories Thursday during the Division 1A East-South regional tournaments, both the Owyhee girls and boys basketball teams advanced to the semifinals — the Lady Braves blowing out their opponent and the Braves avenging a double-digit loss with an overtime win.
Owyhee Girls
Entering the 1A East-South quarterfinal, No. 3 Owyhee was set to face No. 2 South Beatty — the lower seed instantly showing which league has the better teams.
The Lady Braves blasted the Lady Hornets by 41 points in a 56-15 ballgame and punched their ticket to the regional semi for a date with East No. 1 Wells.
Owyhee senior Alejandra Dick scored a team-high 14 points and finished with a double-double on a ridiculous 11 steals, adding three rebounds and two assists.
Junior Cameron Paradise hit three 3s and closed with 13 points, three boards, an assist and a swipe.
Senior Jenna Sope gave the Lady Braves three players in double digits with 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and tied for the team high with three assists.
Junior Ducca Whiterock added six points, five boards, a pair of dimes and a takeaway.
Senior Isabella Pasqual and Danina Nino each finished with four points, Pasqual going for four rebounds, two swipes and an assist — Nino notching three steals, two boards and a dime.
Owyhee’s offense was capped by two points from sophomore Makinzie Cady, who mounted four steals, three assists and a rebound.
The Lady Braves also received some notable efforts from players who did not score.
Junior Shaquala Smartt jerked down six rebounds, sophomore JosieRose Thomas booked four boards, an assist and a steal and freshman Mattisen Jones added two boards and a dime — junior Tia Woods collecting two rebounds.
Owyhee lost each of the regular-season meetings with the Lady Leopards, but both games were close — falling 51-46 on Jan. 23, in Wells, and coming up three points short in a 53-50 home loss to cap the regular season on Feb. 15.
On Thursday, Wells beat down South No. 4 Green Valley Christian by 36 points in a 53-17 contest.
All four East squads nearly comprised the semifinal round, No. 2 Eureka shutting down South No. 3 Indian Springs by a final score of 32-14 — the Lady Vandals squaring off with South No. Pahranagat Valley in the semifinal round.
The Lady Panthers squeaked into the semi with a 47-45 quarterfinal win over East No. 4 McDermitt.
Owyhee Boys
Pencil the Owyhee boys into 1A East-South semifinal as well, the Braves coming up clutch against a team that already beaten them.
In Owyhee’s season opener during the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic, on Dec. 5, 2019, the Braved dropped a 54-43 contest to Green Valley Christian.
The Guardians pulled away late, sealing the 11-point win with a 15-9 run in the fourth quarter.
GV Christian finished the regular season with the South No. 2 seed, Owyhee closing with the East No. 3.
The lower seed had the last laugh.
On Thursday, in the quarterfinal at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas, four quarters were not enough to determine a winner in the rematch.
The Braves prevailed by three points during a 49-46 victory in overtime.
Division 1A East-South Regional Semis
The Lady Braves were set to face the Lady Leopards at 6:50 p.m. Friday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas, the winner earning a spot in the 1A state tournament and a berth in the 1A East-South regional final.
Owyhee’s boys wre in for a tough contest versus East No. 1 Jackpot at 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Clark High.
On Jan. 25, the Braves came up just two points shy of the Jaguars by a final score of 45-43, in Jackpot, but were blown out by 30 points in a 59-29 loss on Feb. 14, in Owyhee.
The Jags reached the regional semi with a 50-13 drubbing of South No. 4 Sandy Valley on Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.