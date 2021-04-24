Owyhee recognizes senior athletes

With the end of the shortened sports season, Owyhee Combined School honored its 12 senior athletes playing their final home volleyball and football games against Eureka. Athletes were recognized for their participation in fall sports including cheer, cross country, football and volleyball.
Olivia Whitesides has been the cheerleading captain for the past two years. Her parents are Eric and Melanie Whitesides. The cheer coach is Raquel Black.
Cross country seniors are Monte Cummins, son of Marty and Sharon Cummins; Alan Kelly, parents Chadd Kelly and Raelyn Abel; and Antonio Ovando, grandson of Charlotte Atkins. Monte plans on attending horseshoeing school following graduation. Cross country did well with new coach Russell Abel and the boys team placed 4th at the 1A/2A Regional Championships.
Graduating football players include Julian Dick, son of Lance Dick, Sr. Julian lists recovering from a car accident and still being one of the best players as one of his greatest accomplishments. He plans to attend a trade school. Desmond Hanchor, son of Bud Hanchor and Roberta Thomas, said his greatest accomplishment is that he “neva missed a game!!!” Sequoia Roubideaux, son of Cheryl Hernandezand Marlon Roubideaux, plans to attend college and continue his studies. He lists his greatest accomplishment as “being able to make regional and state championships in two different sports.” Football coaches are Eugene Blossom, Justin Thorpe, and Bud Hanchor.
The volleyball team will have big shoes to fill next year, graduating five of their players. Cameron Paradise, daughter of Echo Blossom and Phillip Paradise, plans to pursue a degree in Nursing. Cameron thanked her coaches, family and community for their support during her high school career. Deenamae Shaw, daughter of April & Matt Blackhat and D.V. Shaw said her greatest accomplishment is seeking out the positives more than the negatives in every practice and game. Kaitlyn Teller, parent Colene Paradise, said her favorite memory is “that something funny happens to me in every game.” Kaitlyn plans to get her degree in Natural Resources. Juliann Woods, daughter of Rosalie and Wilbur Woods, said her biggest fans are “my mom and dad, they have been with me since I started in 5th grade in PAL volleyball.” Julie intends to start her own horse career. Tia Woods, parents Aunna Woods and Rosalie & Wilbur Woods, said her greatest accomplishment is getting better every year. She advises her teammates to play hard and keep pushing. Tia plans to eventually work at the clinic. Volleyball coaches this year are Claudia Crutcherand Colene Paradise.
Congratulations to our seniors and best wishes in their future endeavors. Owyhee still has track season to look forward to, with their meets just starting.
GALLERY: Owyhee senior fall-sport athletes