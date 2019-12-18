Owyhee’s girls are off to a hot start

Paradise and Dick each paced the charge with 14 points — both girls splashing two 3s — Sope following with eight points and Woods adding six.

Cady finished with four points, and Thomas closed out the offense with a free throw.

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 18 Total

OWYHEE — 47 Total

Whittell Invitational

Owyhee kicked off its time at the Whittell Invitational with a 54-25 win on Dec. 11 versus the tournament hosts, beating the Lady Warriors for the second time in a week.

Dick tore off an 18-point night — the only Lady Brave in double figures — freshman Danina Nino and Paradise following with seven points apiece.

Thomas and Sope each scored six points, Whiterock and Woods finished with four apiece and junior Julie Woods added two.

OWYHEE — 54 Total

Whittell — 25 Total

After reaching 5-0 on the year, the Lady Braves lost for the first time on Dec. 12, dominated in a 62-29 contest by Incline.