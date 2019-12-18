You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Owyhee’s girls are off to a hot start
0 comments
alert top story

Owyhee’s girls are off to a hot start

{{featured_button_text}}
Owyhee Logo

ELKO — Through two weeks of preseason tournaments, the Owyhee girls basketball team has already made some noise in the spectrum of Division 1A hoops.

Through eight ballgames, the Lady Braves have fallen just once — kicking off the year with a 7-1 record.

Wells Rural Electric Company Classic

Owyhee walked through the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic without a challenge and a 4-0 mark.

In the season opener, on Dec. 5, Owyhee blasted Green Valley Christian by a final score of 63-17.

Senior Alejandra Dick dominated and poured in a game-high 19 points, outscoring the Lady Guardians by herself, knocking down two 3s.

Junior Cameron Paradise led the attack from distance with three triples on her way to 11 points.

Senior Jenna Sope also scored in double figures with 10 points.

The balance continued with six points apiece from junior Tia Woods, sophomore Makinzie Cady and sophomore JosieRose Thomas.

GV Christian — 6 — 3 — 1 — 7 — 17 Total

OWYHEE — 16 — 29 — 14 — 4 — 63 Total

On Dec. 6, the Lady Braves improved to 2-0 with a 50-22 domination of Whittell.

Paradise stroked a pair of threes and paced the offense with 17 points, Sope following with 13 and Thomas reaching double digits with 10 points.

Dick flirted with double figures and closed with eight points, and Woods rounded out Owyhee’s scoring with a deuce.

OWYHEE — 50 Total

WHITTELL — 22 Total

The Lady Braves’ closest contest of the WREC Classic was still a 20-point margin of victory.

In its second game of the day on Dec. 6, Owyhee took down Round Mountain by a final score of 56-36.

Dick posted a game-high 19 points for the second time in three games — burying three 3s — and Paradise scored in double digits with 10 points.

Sope and Thomas each dropped eight points, Cady following with five.

The offense was capped by four points from junior Ducca Whiterock and two by senior Isabella Pasqual.

ROUND MOUNTAIN — 12 —10 — 9 — 5 — 36 Total

OWYHEE — 21 — 17 — 6 — 12 — 56 Total

The Lady Braves capped the WREC Classic with a 4-0 record on a blowout win of 47-18 versus perennial-powerhouse Pahranagat Valley on Dec. 7.

Paradise and Dick each paced the charge with 14 points — both girls splashing two 3s — Sope following with eight points and Woods adding six.

Cady finished with four points, and Thomas closed out the offense with a free throw.

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 18 Total

OWYHEE — 47 Total

Whittell Invitational

Owyhee kicked off its time at the Whittell Invitational with a 54-25 win on Dec. 11 versus the tournament hosts, beating the Lady Warriors for the second time in a week.

Dick tore off an 18-point night — the only Lady Brave in double figures — freshman Danina Nino and Paradise following with seven points apiece.

Thomas and Sope each scored six points, Whiterock and Woods finished with four apiece and junior Julie Woods added two.

OWYHEE — 54 Total

Whittell — 25 Total

After reaching 5-0 on the year, the Lady Braves lost for the first time on Dec. 12, dominated in a 62-29 contest by Incline.

Dick and Paradise each finished with 10 points — Dick burying two 3s — and Thomas notched five points, the offense capped by four points by Sope.

OWYHEE — 29 Total

INCLINE — 62 Total

Owyhee rebounded with a 63-29 win on Dec. 13 against Silver Stage, sparked by the on-fire stroke of Paradise — who hammered 7-of-9 shots from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 27 points.

Dick also lit up from distance with three triples and dropped 18 points, Sope scoring in double figures with 11 points.

Thomas capped the scoring with seven points.

SILVER STAGE — 29 Total

OWYHEE — 63 Total

Closing the tournament, Owyhee nearly lost for the second time but escaped with a 44-41 victory on Dec. 14 against Eureka.

Dick continued her torrid shooting with four 3s and closed with a game-high 16 points, Paradise connecting on two 3s and finishing with 14 points.

Thomas and Sope each added seven points, only four girls scoring for the Lady Braves for the second straight game.

Sope grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and snagged a game-best five steals, adding three assists.

Paradise finished with seven boards, three dimes and two swipes.

Nino was active with four rebounds, three assists and a pair of thefts.

Thomas pulled down four boards and made a steal, Dick closing with a pair of assists and two steals.

Up Next

The Lady Braves will travel south for three games, opening the road trip at 6 p.m. Thursday versus Sandy Valley.

Owyhee will face GV Christian at 5:30 p.m. Friday and wrap up with a 4 p.m. Saturday tipoff against Pahranagat Valley.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record
Local Sports

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record

Elko's Michael Klekas scored the school's most points during a game in the past 45-plus years Saturday, finishing with a career-high 41 versus Hunter (Utah) in the finale of the Elko Classic. The Indians cruised to an 82-51 victory. In 1973, Richard Cothrun scored a single-game, school-record 43 points against Stewart Indian School (Carson).

Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC
Local Sports

Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC

Facing the ultimate competition at the Reno Tournament of Champions, the Spring Creek Spartans — the three-time defending 3A state wrestling champions — ranked 31st of 107 teams at the annual RTOC.

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins
Local Sports

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins

Elko’s girls were stingy in their 3A North openers on the road, allowing a grand total of 29 points in two games — tearing off wins of 54-18 over South Tahoe and 48-11 against Dayton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News