Owyhee’s girls are off to a hot start

ELKO — Through two weeks of preseason tournaments, the Owyhee girls basketball team has already made some noise in the spectrum of Division 1A hoops.
Through eight ballgames, the Lady Braves have fallen just once — kicking off the year with a 7-1 record.
Wells Rural Electric Company Classic
Owyhee walked through the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic without a challenge and a 4-0 mark.
In the season opener, on Dec. 5, Owyhee blasted Green Valley Christian by a final score of 63-17.
Senior Alejandra Dick dominated and poured in a game-high 19 points, outscoring the Lady Guardians by herself, knocking down two 3s.
Junior Cameron Paradise led the attack from distance with three triples on her way to 11 points.
Senior Jenna Sope also scored in double figures with 10 points.
The balance continued with six points apiece from junior Tia Woods, sophomore Makinzie Cady and sophomore JosieRose Thomas.
GV Christian — 6 — 3 — 1 — 7 — 17 Total
OWYHEE — 16 — 29 — 14 — 4 — 63 Total
On Dec. 6, the Lady Braves improved to 2-0 with a 50-22 domination of Whittell.
Paradise stroked a pair of threes and paced the offense with 17 points, Sope following with 13 and Thomas reaching double digits with 10 points.
Dick flirted with double figures and closed with eight points, and Woods rounded out Owyhee’s scoring with a deuce.
OWYHEE — 50 Total
WHITTELL — 22 Total
The Lady Braves’ closest contest of the WREC Classic was still a 20-point margin of victory.
In its second game of the day on Dec. 6, Owyhee took down Round Mountain by a final score of 56-36.
Dick posted a game-high 19 points for the second time in three games — burying three 3s — and Paradise scored in double digits with 10 points.
Sope and Thomas each dropped eight points, Cady following with five.
The offense was capped by four points from junior Ducca Whiterock and two by senior Isabella Pasqual.
ROUND MOUNTAIN — 12 —10 — 9 — 5 — 36 Total
OWYHEE — 21 — 17 — 6 — 12 — 56 Total
The Lady Braves capped the WREC Classic with a 4-0 record on a blowout win of 47-18 versus perennial-powerhouse Pahranagat Valley on Dec. 7.
Paradise and Dick each paced the charge with 14 points — both girls splashing two 3s — Sope following with eight points and Woods adding six.
Cady finished with four points, and Thomas closed out the offense with a free throw.
PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 18 Total
OWYHEE — 47 Total
Whittell Invitational
Owyhee kicked off its time at the Whittell Invitational with a 54-25 win on Dec. 11 versus the tournament hosts, beating the Lady Warriors for the second time in a week.
Dick tore off an 18-point night — the only Lady Brave in double figures — freshman Danina Nino and Paradise following with seven points apiece.
Thomas and Sope each scored six points, Whiterock and Woods finished with four apiece and junior Julie Woods added two.
OWYHEE — 54 Total
Whittell — 25 Total
After reaching 5-0 on the year, the Lady Braves lost for the first time on Dec. 12, dominated in a 62-29 contest by Incline.
Dick and Paradise each finished with 10 points — Dick burying two 3s — and Thomas notched five points, the offense capped by four points by Sope.
OWYHEE — 29 Total
INCLINE — 62 Total
Owyhee rebounded with a 63-29 win on Dec. 13 against Silver Stage, sparked by the on-fire stroke of Paradise — who hammered 7-of-9 shots from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 27 points.
Dick also lit up from distance with three triples and dropped 18 points, Sope scoring in double figures with 11 points.
Thomas capped the scoring with seven points.
SILVER STAGE — 29 Total
OWYHEE — 63 Total
Closing the tournament, Owyhee nearly lost for the second time but escaped with a 44-41 victory on Dec. 14 against Eureka.
Dick continued her torrid shooting with four 3s and closed with a game-high 16 points, Paradise connecting on two 3s and finishing with 14 points.
Thomas and Sope each added seven points, only four girls scoring for the Lady Braves for the second straight game.
Sope grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and snagged a game-best five steals, adding three assists.
Paradise finished with seven boards, three dimes and two swipes.
Nino was active with four rebounds, three assists and a pair of thefts.
Thomas pulled down four boards and made a steal, Dick closing with a pair of assists and two steals.
Up Next
The Lady Braves will travel south for three games, opening the road trip at 6 p.m. Thursday versus Sandy Valley.
Owyhee will face GV Christian at 5:30 p.m. Friday and wrap up with a 4 p.m. Saturday tipoff against Pahranagat Valley.