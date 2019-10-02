ELKO — The Owyhee football team took a step in the right direction Friday in its league opener.
Opening the Division 1A Northern-East on the road, the Braves built momentum in the first half against Independence and played out the second half evenly.
At the final horn, Owyhee improved to 1-0 in league play with a 30-16 victory.
The Braves built an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and put 14 points on the board in the second — Independence adding eight of its own in the second quarter — Owyhee taking a 22-8 lead into the locker room.
The fast start proved to be the difference in the ballgame, as each team mounted a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the second half — the Colts tacking on eight in the third quarter and the Braves pulling away with eight more in the fourth.
Owyhee improved to 1-0 in league with the 30-16 victory, dropping Independence to 0-2 in the 1A Northern-East.
Owyhee junior Chase Lozano rushed for two touchdowns, carrying eight times for 70 yards.
Junior Elias Blossom ran for 23 yards on eight totes with a touchdown, and senior Gage Johnson packed six times for 20 yards and a TD.
Junior Desmond Hanchor posted a good average of 7.9 yards per rush with 63 yards on eight attempts.
For the Colts, No. 11 finished 3-for-12 with a touchdown and two picks and rushed for 99 yards on 17 carries with a TD.
No. 50 packed the ball 17 times as well, racking up a game-high 112 yards on the ground.
No. 52 caught an 18-yard touchdown for the Colts’ other score.
Defensively, turnovers and takeaways played a huge role in the contest.
The Braves came away with four interceptions and recovered a fumble, led by two picks from Johnson — earning an interception apiece from Lozano and junior Sequoia Roubideaux.
Offensively, Roubideaux completed 7-of-14 passes for 43 yards and no picks.
Blossom recovered a fumble and returned it 20 yards.
However, the Colts forced their fair share of turnovers as well — forcing five fumbles — recovering three loose balls.
No. 17, No. 50 and No. 66 each pounced on a fumble, while No. 11 and No. 20 forced one fumble apiece.
No. 11 finished with a game-high 15 tackles for the Colts, Lozano making a team-best 10 stops for the Braves.
Sophomore Dalen Thomas and Blossom each tallied nine tackles for Owyhee, Roubideaux adding eight stuffs.
No. 60 finished with eight tackles for Independence, No. 50 following with six.
Both line had problems keeping pressure away from their quarterbacks, Owyhee finishing with five sacks — one apiece by Lozano, Thomas, freshman Lenso Hanchor, sophomore Decarian Sam and freshman Royce Rivas.
The Colts closed with three sacks, two by No. 52 and another from No. 17.
Up Next
The Colts will play another home game in their search for a league win, hosting Wells in the Leopards’ league opener at noon Friday, at Independence High School
The Braves will also play at home in their next ballgame, facing Carlin (1-1 in league) at 1 p.m. MST Saturday, in Owyhee.
