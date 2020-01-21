Pack host UNLV in intrastate rival

RENO, Nev. – Nevada (11-8, 4-3 MW) hosts intrastate rival UNLV (11-9, 6-1 MW) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at Lawlor Events Center.

The game is part of the Silver State Series. The Wolf Pack has won its last 15 Mountain West home games and is 28-2 in its last 30 conference games at Lawlor Events Center.

The Rebels are currently alone in second place in the Mountain West standings with a 6-1 record. The Wolf Pack is tied for third place in the conference with New Mexico and Colorado State at 4-3.

UNLV has three players averaging double figures led by Amauri Hardy’s 14.8 points per game. Bryce Hamilton (12.9 ppg) and Donnie Tillman (11.3 ppg) are also scoring in double figures. Cheikh Mbacke Diong tops the team grabbing nine rebounds per game and Tillman is second at 5.3 boards per game.

The Pack are led by Jalen Harris who is second in the MW scoring 18.4 points per game. Harris is scoring 22.3 points per game in MW play to lead the conference. Jazz Johnson is scoring 16.9 points and Lindsey Drew 11.6 points per game. Johnson ranks sixth in the MW in scoring and tops the conference in 3-pointers made per game (3.3), 3-point percentage (43.1%) and 3-pointers made (62).