Pack host UNLV in intrastate rival
0 comments

Pack host UNLV in intrastate rival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada San Diego St Basketball

Nevada guard Lindsey Drew (14) drives past San Diego State forward Yanni Wetzell on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in San Diego. The Aztecs won the game 68-55. The Wolf Pack will host intrastate rival UNLV at 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.

 AP, Denis Poroy

RENO, Nev. – Nevada (11-8, 4-3 MW) hosts intrastate rival UNLV (11-9, 6-1 MW) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at Lawlor Events Center.

The game is part of the Silver State Series. The Wolf Pack has won its last 15 Mountain West home games and is 28-2 in its last 30 conference games at Lawlor Events Center.

The Rebels are currently alone in second place in the Mountain West standings with a 6-1 record. The Wolf Pack is tied for third place in the conference with New Mexico and Colorado State at 4-3.

UNLV has three players averaging double figures led by Amauri Hardy’s 14.8 points per game. Bryce Hamilton (12.9 ppg) and Donnie Tillman (11.3 ppg) are also scoring in double figures. Cheikh Mbacke Diong tops the team grabbing nine rebounds per game and Tillman is second at 5.3 boards per game.

The Pack are led by Jalen Harris who is second in the MW scoring 18.4 points per game. Harris is scoring 22.3 points per game in MW play to lead the conference. Jazz Johnson is scoring 16.9 points and Lindsey Drew 11.6 points per game. Johnson ranks sixth in the MW in scoring and tops the conference in 3-pointers made per game (3.3), 3-point percentage (43.1%) and 3-pointers made (62).

Harris tops the team in rebounds (6.3 rpg) and is second in assists (3.8 apg). Drew is first on the squad dishing out 4.4 assists per game and second in rebounding at 6.1 per contest.

THE SERIES

UNLV leads the series 60-29. The Pack has won the last four meetings and six of the last seven.

ON THE AIR

The game will be air on the CBS Sports Network. John Sadak (Play-By-Play) will call the action with Chris Walker providing the color commentary.

The game can be heard on 94.5 FM in northern Nevada with John Ramey calling all the action and Len Stevens working as analyst.

Important links to follow the Wolf Pack:

Online audio: https://tunein.com/radio/Nevada-Basketball-s308272/?_branch_match_id=725025412316002824

Live stats: https://nevadawolfpack.com/mbballls

Twitter: @NevadaHoops

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No Surprise: Spartans 1st at Spring Creek Kiwanis
Local Sports

No Surprise: Spartans 1st at Spring Creek Kiwanis

Of 27 teams, Spring Creek topped the field by a wide margin with 306 points — besting second-place Fernley (189.5) by 116.5 points. Of 20 wrestlers on the varsity roster, the Spartans finished with 15 medalists — including five champions, four runners-up and a consolation champ.

Wells girls build big lead in 56-43 W
Local Sports

Wells girls build big lead in 56-43 W

The Lady Leopards opened league play on Jan. 3 and escaped a 44-42 home scare versus McDermitt, but the second contest was a comfortable victory — Wells rolling to a 56-43 win Friday on the Lady Bulldogs’ home floor.

Jaguars open league with blowout wins
Local Sports

Jaguars open league with blowout wins

The Jags opened the Division 1A East with a pair of blowout victories, one at home and the latter on the road. On Jan. 10, Jackpot hosted their league opener and easily ran off a 70-31 win over Lund. From a home contest to the road, the Jaguars trounced the Bulldogs by 42 points in McDermitt, only allowing 16 points in a 58-16 win.

Lady Spartans stop 3-game losing streak, host Elko
Local Sports

Lady Spartans stop 3-game losing streak, host Elko

The Lady Spartans picked up a much-needed win Saturday, ending a three-game skid. Against North Valleys, the Lady Spartans grabbed an early lead and ran away from the Lady Panthers with a big third quarter en route to a 49-27 victory for Spring Creek’s first win in 2020. The Lady Indians (7-8 overall, 5-3 in league) and Lady Spartans (7-8 overall, 4-4 in league) will close out the front side of the 3A North schedule at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News