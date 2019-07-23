HENDERSON -- Senior tackle Jake Nelson and sophomore running back Toa Taua were selected to the Mountain West’s Preseason All-Conference team, announced by the league at its annual media event at the Green Valley Ranch Resort in southern Nevada.
Nevada, coming off a resounding 8-5 record in 2018, was picked third in the West Division by the media panel. Fresno State was picked to win the West, followed by San Diego State. Hawai`i was fourth, followed by UNLV and San José State.
Taua was the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Year in 2018 after bursting on the scene with 872 rushing yards last season. He’s been named to the national watch lists for the Maxwell Award (national player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (top running back) for the upcoming season.
Nelson, a senior, was an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection a year ago. He’s started 25 games in his career and last year led the Wolf Pack to a ranking of 14th nationally in pass protection and allowed just 1.17 sacks per game.
Boise State was the top pick to win the Mountain Division with Utah State as the only other Mountain team to receive first-place votes. The rest of the Mountain Division was: Air Force, Wyoming, Colorado State and New Mexico.
The preseason honorees and the media poll were announced Tuesday morning by the Mountain West as the league opens up its two-day media summit.
Third-year head coach Jay Norvell, along with team representatives wide receiver Kaleb Fossum and linebacker Lucas Weber, will take part in league social media initiatives and meet with members of the media.
The fan-friendly schedule includes four home games before mid-October and concludes with the rivalry game against the Rebels as Nevada will seek revenge and possession of the Fremont Cannon. So far, three of Nevada’s home games are set for daytime kickoffs.
In 2018, the second year under Norvell, Nevada won eight games for the first time in its Mountain West history, and captured the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl in thrilling fashion with an overtime victory. Coming off a second-place finish in the West Division of the Mountain West, the Pack’s 2019 recruiting class has been ranked as high as second in the conference by national publications. Fall camp for the Pack opens on Aug. 1.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PST)
|TV
|Aug. 30
|vs. Purdue
|6:30 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network
|Sept. 7
|at Oregon
|4:30 p.m.
|Pac-12 Networks
|Sept. 14
|vs. Weber State
|4 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Sept. 21
|at UTEP
|5 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Sept. 28
|vs. Hawai`i
|TBA
|ESPN Networks
|Oct. 5
|Bye
|Oct. 12
|vs. San José State
|1 p.m.
|TBA
|Oct. 19
|at Utah State
|TBA
|ESPN Networks
|Oct. 26
|at Wyoming
|11 a.m.
|TBA
|Nov. 2
|vs. New Mexico
|TBA
|ESPN Networks
|Nov. 9
|at San Diego State
|TBA
|ESPN Networks
|Nov. 16
|Bye
|Nov. 23
|at Fresno State
|TBA
|ESPN Networks
|Nov. 30
|vs. UNLV
|12 p.m.
|TBA
NOTE: All dates and times are subject to change.
