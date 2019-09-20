WELLS — In a matchup of mascots from the same family, the cats from the South won big.
After suffering a 52-6 home loss last week to Lost Rivers (Idaho) — the Pirates opening a running clock on the Leopards in the first quarter — the Wells football team experienced the same fate Thursday at home versus Pahranagat Valley.
The Panthers, like the Pirates, also opened a running clock in the first 12 minutes of the contest — outscoring the Leopards 36-0 in the first period — Pahranagat Valley rolling to a 68-18 victory.
Against the Pirates, the Leopards were bulled over.
Facing the Panthers, Wells could not stop the pass.
Senior quarterback Preston Higbee had a field day, throwing four touchdowns in the first quarter.
With 8:42 on the clock, he connected with sophomore tight end Paul Lewis for a seven-yard touchdown — senior running back Reece Thornton rushing for the conversion.
Just 18 seconds removed from its first score, Pahranagat Valley found its second — Higbee to Lewis from 18 yards opening a 14-0 advantage with 8:24 on the clock.
With 3:56 remaining in the first quarter, Higbee tossed his third TD — junior Dallin Matthews reeling in a 36-yard strike.
Higbee called his own number for the conversion and a 22-0 lead.
Senior running back John Hansen toted a 13-yard score with 2:35 on the clock — Higbee carrying for the conversion — and the Panthers pounced on their fifth TD of the quarter only 25 seconds later.
Higbee to Lewis, why not?
The third touchdown connection between the two from 45 yards enforced the running clock with 2:10 remaining in the opening frame with the score at 36-0.
Higbee darted downfield in the second quarter and opened and a 42-0 advantage on a 41-yard rushing TD with 9:38 remaining in the half.
Wells found its first points of the game with 8:23 on the clock, senior Jared Martinez tossing an 83-yard touchdown to sophomore Chris Franco.
The deficit increased, however, the Panthers gaining back the six points with a 15-yard score on the ground by Hansen and adding the conversion on a rush by sophomore Jaren Leavitt.
With just 10 seconds on the clock, the Leopards scored before the break — sophomore Riley Stewart throwing a seven-yard TD pass to Franco — who gained his second TD of the half.
In the third quarter, more Higbee — throwing a 20-yard TD to sophomore Kobi Fiatoa with 7:52 on the clock.
With 1:55 remaining in the third, Higbee scampered for his second rushing score of the contest.
Pahranagat Valley’s lead swelled to 56 with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, freshman Braiden Maxwell scoring on the ground from five yards.
The Leopards scored in inconsequential touchdown late, Martinez launching a 70-yard touchdown to Stewart.
At the horn, the Panthers were up 50 by a final score of 68-18.
Stats
Wells was completely shut down on the ground, rushing for just 31 yards as a team on eight carries.
Through the air, Martinez finished 5-for-10 for 214 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Stewart completed 3-for-14 for 50 yards with a TD and an INT.
When not taking snaps, Stewart split out wide and caught three passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Franco topped the offense with two touchdowns, snagging three balls for 95 yards.
Defensively, Franco was busy in the back end — making a team-high 18 tackles.
Stewart finished with nine stops, senior Angel Salazar followed with seven and sophomore Lucas Peavey added six — freshman Tanner Hall closing with five.
Sophomore Darian Lafferty recovered a fumble for Wells’ lone takeaway of the contest.
Up Next
The Leopards will play their league opener at noon Friday at Independence High School, in Elko.
