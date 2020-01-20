You are the owner of this article.
Peavey places 5th for Leopards
Lucas Peavey

Wells' Lucas Peavey, top, controls the back of Spring Creek's Gabe Ekanger during the fifth-place match in the 152-pound division of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Peavey won the match by a score of 3-2 and finished with a 5-2 record and two victories by pinfall.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — Entering the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational with four members, the Wells wrestling team managed to place one grappler and neared another medalist.

As a team, the Leopards finished 21st of 27 teams with 27 points.

Wrestling in the 152-pound division, sophomore Lucas Peavey scored 15 of the points and strung together a fifth-place performance on the heels of a 5-2 record with a pair of pins.

Peavey pinned each of his first-two opponents before dropping a 14-7 decision to Reno’s Tasker Eson in the quarterfinal round.

From the consolation bracket, Peavey bounced back with a 7-2 win against Fernley’s Kennith Nystrom and edged out Battle Mountain’s Stone Whitlock in a 4-3 battle.

In the consolation semifinal, Peavey found the short side of a competitive, 4-2 match versus Reno’s Miles Ipsen.

However, Peavey closed the tournament on a high note — gutting out a 3-2 victory against Spring Creek’s Gabe Ekanger in the fifth-sixth match.

Wells sophomore Chris Franco did not place, but he managed to muster a winning record on the weekend — going 3-2 with two wins by fall at 138 pounds.

Franco rolled to a 2-0 mark with a pin at the 3:07 mark against Churchill County’s Wyatt Hatch, but he lost a 13-2 contest by major decision during the quarterfinal round to Reed’s Alejandro Casarez — who was voted the outstanding wrestler of the tournament in the middle divisions.

Franco rebounded with a win by fall at the 2:17 mark versus Twin Falls’ Hunter Gause, but Franco was beaten for the second time of the tourney by a score of 8-3 against Lowry’s Caden Ricci.

Up Next

The Leopards will host the Chimney Rock tournament on Saturday, in Wells.

