Peavey places 5th for Leopards

SPRING CREEK — Entering the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational with four members, the Wells wrestling team managed to place one grappler and neared another medalist.

As a team, the Leopards finished 21st of 27 teams with 27 points.

Peavey pinned each of his first-two opponents before dropping a 14-7 decision to Reno’s Tasker Eson in the quarterfinal round.

From the consolation bracket, Peavey bounced back with a 7-2 win against Fernley’s Kennith Nystrom and edged out Battle Mountain’s Stone Whitlock in a 4-3 battle.

In the consolation semifinal, Peavey found the short side of a competitive, 4-2 match versus Reno’s Miles Ipsen.

However, Peavey closed the tournament on a high note — gutting out a 3-2 victory against Spring Creek’s Gabe Ekanger in the fifth-sixth match.