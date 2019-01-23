SPRING CREEK – Almost exactly two years to the date, Spring Creek now-senior Mikkala Perchetti’s running career was in jeopardy.
Her athletic career wasn’t the only thing in danger, doing everyday activities became a major chore.
On Jan. 16, 2017, she had surgeries on both of her hips – the joints becoming jammed with bone spurs and build-ups – electing to have the surgeries done at the same time, rather than doing one and rehabbing for three months at a pop if she had done each procedure on separate occasions.
Perchetti was forced to a wheelchair while she recovered from the procedures.
Persevere, overcome.
She went from wheelchair, to a riding bike, back to running with her legs.
Fast forward two years.
Perchetti will run collegiately for the College of Idaho, in Caldwell, signing her letter of intent to compete in both cross country and track and field for the Lady Coyotes.
Coyotes are survivors, so is Perchetti.
“She started riding a bike in May and June (2017) and then we got her back to running late in the summer before her junior year,” said Spring Creek head coach Todd Mahlke. “We had to take it easy on the courses with hills for a little while, but to see where she is now compared to where she was then is incredible.”
One of the cross country meets Perchetti left off her list in her first season back with the Lady Spartans was the Bob Firman Invitational, in Boise, Idaho, which also happened to be the same meet she competed in as a senior and the time she made her visit to the College of Idaho.
“We visited the school and then we met up with the team (Spring Creek) for the Bob Firman meet,” Perchetti said.
On Sept. 22, 2018, she ran well in the large-in-numbers, high-on-talent event – finishing 30th out of 150 athletes.
Perchetti has been in contact with College of Idaho cross country and track and field head coach Austin Basterrechea since her initial visit with the school.
When she arrives at College of Idaho, Perchetti will rejoin forces with for former teammates Cole Campbell (SCHS Class of 2017) and Larissa Mauer (SCHS Class of 2018).
The trio will be still be wearing purple as their jersey color.
Despite missing her sophomore year due to her hip surgeries, Perchetti went 3-for-3, winning three team cross country state championships with the Lady Spartans, a state title for every year she competed.
“The year we didn’t win it, we lost to Truckee by one point at state – the week after we beat them by one point at regionals,” coach Mahlke said. “If we would have had Mikkala, we probably would have won the last-four state championships.”
Perchetti took 14th individually at state as a freshman – earning 2nd-Team All-State honors – the Lady Spartans winning the 2015 state championship with a six-point victory over Truckee.
In the fall of 2017, her first season back from her surgeries, she placed 19th individually at state – her combination of performance and leadership surging the Lady Spartans to a 25-point victory over the Lady Wolverines – a year after Truckee beat Spring Creek by one point for the 2016 state championship.
The Lady Spartans repeated on Nov. 3, 2018, winning their third state title in a four-year span with a 15-point victory over Truckee, Perchetti improving from 19th in the state as a junior to 13th as a senior.
She bookended her cross country career with her second 2nd-Team All-State selection.
Not only did Spring Creek win the state championship, the Lady Spartans also posted the fastest-overall time of any girls team in Nevada – regardless of division – qualifying for the Nike Cross Southwest Regional.
On Nov. 17, 2018, the Lady Spartans – under the moniker of Ruby Mountain Running Club – placed third out of 13 teams of the Open-Small School division (1-999 students) in the Nike Cross Country Southwest Regional, at Grande Sports Academy, in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Perchetti placed 49th and in the top-third of the field against 158 of the best runners from Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.
“I think I have grown the most mentally, coming back after my surgery. That was as hard as the physical part of the process,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being part of a team in college.”
In track and field, Perchetti plans to compete in the 1500 and 3000-meter runs for the Lady Yotes – having another season of high school competition to perfect her craft.
As Perchetti’s hips and legs have continued to improve and shape her athletic future, her brain has never been an issue.
She’s as sharp as a tack.
While at College of Idaho, she plans to study pre-medicine, saying she’ll “start there.”
Eventually, she will have to transfer somewhere for medical school.
“I think I’d like to become a forensic medical examiner,” she said.
Congratulations on overcoming physical challenges, enduring the mental grind of working her way back to becoming an elite runner, best of luck in her collegiate athletic career, studies and pursuit of finding her professional passion – all things she is more than capable of handling.
Mikkala Perchetti, perseverance personified.
