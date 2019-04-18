SPRING CREEK – For Elko junior Derek Peters, 18 holes of golf were not enough Thursday during the Spring Creek tournament.
At the end of 18 holes, Peters and Lowry’s Dillon Patterson were tied with matching scores of 82.
Back to the 18th hole.
In the playoff to determine second and third place, Peters prevailed – notching a five-stroke bogy on the par-4 18th – Patterson closing the playoff with a six for a double bogey.
Peters led an improvement – both for himself and the Indians – Elko using four-less strokes on a more difficult course and jumping to third place from Wednesday’s fourth-place finish at Ruby View Golf Course.
“Derek played quite well. He was better with how he dealt with bad shots; both by making good recovery shots and also by handling it better mentally,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker.
The Indians finished with a team score of 356, following second-place Lowry’s 343 – the Buckaroos issuing a challenge to champion Truckee – the Wolverines winning the event with a score of 337.
South Tahoe fell to fourth place with a round of 365 – nine strokes behind Elko – and Spring Creek used a familiar course to its advantage, the Spartans taking fifth with a 384.
Fernley dropped to sixth place with a score of 392, and the Dust Devils of Dayton rounded out the qualifying-team totals for seventh place with a 486.
Peters trailed just Truckee’s Gabe Smith, who notched the only sub-80 round of the day and claimed the individual championship with a round of 79 – Peters finishing second after the playoff and Patterson rounding out the medals in third.
The 82 for Peters marked an eight-stroke improvement from his Wednesday round of 90.
Lowry’s Rian DeLong posted an 83 for fourth place, and fifth was tied two ways – Truckee’s Ethan Flynn, the Elko champion on Wednesday, and teammate Mason Cutler carding a pair of 84s.
Spring Creek sophomore Kevin Thompson took seventh place after a fifth-place effort Wednesday at Ruby View, shooting an 85 on Thursday for a two-stroke improvement from his 87 in Elko.
Elko senior Cade Chappell shaved a couple strokes from his Wednesday score and tied for eighth place with a score of 87, matching the shots taken by South Tahoe’s Marcus Slack.
“Cade had a very-solid two days for us,” Sarbacker said.
The top-10 was rounded out by a pair of 88s from Lowry’s Kobe Stoker and South Tahoe’s Bailey Sommerfield.
Behind Peters and Chappell, Elko’s third-best round of the day was notched by senior Christian Cooper – who closed with a 92 – one stroke better than Wednesday’s 93.
The Indians’ top-four scoring was capped by a 95 from junior Kelby Criss, who equaled Wednesday’s round of 95.
Speaking of 95s, Spring Creek reaped the benefits of a nine-stroke decrease in shots from junior Dekklan Albisu – who closed with a 104 Wednesday in Elko – finding his groove for the Spartans’ second-best round and carding a 95.
Ryan Nordstrom also upped his game, following a 108 with a 101 on Thursday – posting Spring Creek’s third score – slicing off seven shots.
In a non-qualifying total, Elko freshman Kevin Tanner made notable progress – making the largest leap of local improvements – eliminating 12 strokes from Wednesday’s 114 and shooting a 102 in Spring Creek.
Junior Noah Rice closed the scoring for the Spartans with a 103, seven shots off 96 at Ruby View.
Spring Creek’s Kayden Boyle finished the day with a 106 for a 10-stroke improvement from Wednesday’s 116 for the Spartans’ fifth-best card, the roster closed by a 115 from freshman Shawn Lortie – 13 strokes away from his 102 in Elko.
Elko’s leading scorer from Wednesday struggled Thursday in Spring Creek, sophomore Kaden Konakis falling 20 shots from an 88 – tying for ninth – finishing the Spring Creek tourney with a round of 108 for the Indians’ sixth score.
League Standings
With three league events remaining, the Indians cut the deficit to four points – Elko currently fourth in the standings with 27 points – South Tahoe currently possessing the third and final berth to the 3A state tournament with 31 points.
Truckee is No. 1 with six straight wins and 43 points, Lowry ranking second with 32 points.
Up Next
The Indians, Spartans and the rest of the 3A North will be back in action on Wednesday, May 1, during the South Tahoe tournament at the Ranch Course of Genoa Lakes Golf Club.
