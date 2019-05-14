GENOA — Elko’s Derek Peters perfectly prepped for a 1st-Team All-State push as a senior.
On Tuesday, he rounded out his junior season and the 2nd-Team All-State golfers during the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships.
Playing the Lakes Courses, of Genoa Lakes Golf Club, Peters opened the event with an 81 Monday — tying for ninth place — adding an 83 in round two.
His two-round total of 164 solidified a three-stroke advantage over 13th place, giving Peters a 12th-place performance and capping the 2nd-Team All-State honorees.
Senior teammate Cade Chappell, another 3A North individual qualifier, closed his career with a 16th-place effort — shooting consistently.
He posted an 86 in round one, shaving a stroke for an 85 on day two — Chappell’s two-round card of 171 finishing 16th in the standings.
Spring Creek sophomore Kevin Thompson, who also earned his position in the state event by himself, improved by four strokes on the final day.
He opened the tournament with a score of 88, going to the clubhouse Tuesday with an 84 — tying three ways for 17th, 18th and 19th with Pahrump’s Kasey Dilger and Pahrump’s Trevyn Wombaker — each two-round total reading 172.
Elko senior Christian Cooper, the sixth individual qualifier from the North, made a huge improvement from round one to day two, opening the tourney with a 105 but slicing off 15 strokes for a 90 in the second round for a two-day total of 195.
“I am very proud of our boys — how they played and how they represented Elko High School exceptionally,” said Elko golf coach Jeff Sarbacker.
State championship
The Truckee Wolverines — winners of every 3A North event of the season — can now say they have won every tournament of the year, regardless of region.
After a facing a two-stroke deficit entering the final round, the Wolverines were as cool as the other side of the pillow.
They followed their first-round 312 with a second-round 310, matching the first-round total of Boulder City.
The Eagles dropped to a 329 in the second round, finishing in second place with a two-round total of 639.
Truckee claimed the 3A state championship with a 622, opening a 17-stroke lead from a two-stroke hole with a 19-stroke swing.
Pahrump (340, 341) was also consistent in its efforts, just one swing separating its two rounds — the Trojans finishing third with a two-round tally of 681.
South Tahoe posted a first-round 337 and closed with a second-round 346, the Vikings placing fourth at 683 for the tournament.
Lowry finished off the qualifying teams, also posting eerily-similar scores — the team totals reading the same while the individual rounds varied.
The Buckaroos notched a 360 in each round and finished fifth with a 720.
Individual champion, 1st-Team All-State
The individual state championship wound up in the hands of an individual qualifier from the South, Western’s Jared Smith the epitome of both consistent and stellar.
He shot a three-under 69 both days, topping the leaderboard by six strokes with a six-under 138.
Boulder City’s Blake Schaper tied Smith for the best score in the first round with a 69, falling to a 75 on day two — still managing to hang on for a six-stroke lead over third place with a score for an even-par 144.
Truckee dominated places three through fifth, led by Ethan Flynn’s 150 — coming on rounds of 77 and 73 for the third-place medal.
Teammate Gabe Smith posted a 155 (75, 80) for fourth place, and Jack Brown rounded out the top-five with a two-day tally of 157 (78, 79).
The final 1st-Team All-State selection was claimed by South Tahoe’s Marcus Slack, who carded 159 for the tournament on rounds of 79 and 80, fending off falling to a 2nd-Team All-State finish by one stroke.
2nd-Team All-State
Boulder City’s Kyle Carducci closed just one stroke away from a 1st-Team All-State honor — posting a 160 on rounds of 79 and 81 — Truckee’s Owen Slusher nearly giving the Wolverines all-four scorers 1st-Team All-State nods with a matching 160 (82, 78), tying Carducci for seventh and eighth place.
Fernley’s Isaac O’Neill, a 3A North individual qualifier, did his damage in round two — opening with an 84 and ripping off a 78 on Tuesday for a total of 162 — matching the 162 (86, 76) of South individual qualifier Jerod Dalton for ninth and 10th.
Pahrump’s Koby Lindberg took 11th place with a 163 on rounds of 81 and 82, and the 12th and final 2nd-Team All-State honor went to Peters on his 164 (81, 83).
Congratulations to the Truckee Wolverines on their state championship, Western’s Jared Smith for his individual state crown, Derek Peters on his 2nd-Team All-State finish and kudos to Cade Chappell, Kevin Thompson and Christian Cooper on their qualifications and performances during the 3A Nevada state Boys Golf Championships.
