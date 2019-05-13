GENOA – Well, one round of the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships is in the books.
The Elko Indians and the Spring Creek Spartans did not qualify for the 3A state tourney as teams, but four individuals made their ways into the 3A North top-six individual qualifiers.
A good card was posted Monday by Elko junior Derek Peters, who is currently tied for ninth place with a round of 81.
As far as the teams are concerned, only five made the trip to the Lakes Course, of Genoa Lakes Golf Club.
Three from the North, two from the South.
There are currently some heated battles taking place.
Division 3A North champion Truckee – winner of every league event of the year – is currently in second place with a score of 312.
The Wolverines are only two-strokes back of Boulder City, which is atop the leaderboard with a team score of 310.
Another solid competition is taking place for third and fourth, South Tahoe leading the charge with a total of 337 – Pahrump following closely and three-strokes behind with a 340.
Lowry is fifth with a team total of 360.
Individually, Boulder City’s Blake Schaper and Western’s Jared Smith – an individual qualifier from the South – have heated up, sharing the top spot with matching and light-out, three-under par scores of 69.
In third place is Truckee’s Gabe Smith, who closed the first round with a 75 – the best score set by a competitor from the North.
The Wolverines are third through fifth – Ethan Flynn shooting a 77 and Jack Brown following with a 78.
Boulder City teammates Dustin Landerman and Kyle Carducci and South Tahoe’s Marcus Slack each shot sub-80 totals of 79, tying for sixth place three ways.
3A North Individual qualifiers
Peters is tied for ninth with his 81, Pahrump’s Koby Lindberg (South) matching the score and rounding out the top-10 golfers.
Fernley’s Isaac O’Neil posted a forst-round 84.
For the Indians, senior Cade Chappell finished the day with an 86.
Spring Creek sophomore Kevin Thompson went to the clubhouse with a score of 88, and Fallon’s Jace Harmon closed the day with a 97.
Elko senior Christian Cooper finished up a rough start with a total of 105.
3A North team scores
Along with Truckee’s 75 from Smith, 77 by Flynn and 78 from Brown – the scoring for the Wolverines was capped by an 82 from Owen Slusher.
In non-qualifying scores, Truckee’s roster was rounded off by an 87 from Mason Cutler and a 99 by Ryland Ward.
Behind Slack’s 79, South Tahoe gained an 82 from Bailey Sommerfield – the scoring finished from a pair of 82s by Holt Schwarm and Liam Molesworth.
Dalton Drum posted a round of 99, and the Vikings’ roster was finished by a 108 set by Brody Cox.
Lowry was led by an 86 from Dillon Patterson, Kobe Stoker following with an 87.
The scoring for the Buckaroos closed with a 92 by Caden Rorex and a 95 from Max Mavity.
The Bucks’ team was finished by non-qualifying rounds of 108 by Cal Peters and 113 by Hunter Mullins.
Up Next
The second and final round of the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships will tee off at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Lakes Course, of Genoa Lakes Golf Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.