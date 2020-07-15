Peterson named to Bednarik Award watch list

Peterson, who is one of five from around the Mountain West to earn a spot on the watch list, was named first team All-MW for the first time in his career after proving to be the Wolf Pack's most dominant defensive lineman last season. The then-sophomore ranked second in the conference and led Nevada with 15.0 tackles for loss, 14 of them being solo. Peterson also led the team and ranked second in the MW with nine sacks. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in all but one game in 2019 and had his best performance of the year in a 21-10 win over New Mexico, where he recorded four solo tackles, three for loss and two sacks. He was also named to the preseason All-MW first team by Athlon Sports last month.