WELLS — In an interesting matchup during a mid-week ballgame, the dominant team was clear through after only a couple snaps.
After allowing 76 points in a six-point loss last week, the Leopards got rolled by a lesser score but in a more lopsided fashion in their home opener.
On Thursday, the Lost Rivers Pirates — a combination of players from Butte County (Arco, Idaho) High School and Mackey High School — owned Wells from the opening kick and never looked back.
The Pirates — possessing numbers, size and speed — dominated the line of scrimmage and the contest, opening a running clock in the first quarter during a 52-6 victory.
Wells’ returner dropped the kickoff and was stuck by a trio of defenders.
Senior Sergio Soriano was stacked up and buried behind the line, junior Riley Stewart kept the snap and ran for three yards — the drive ending with a six-yard throw from Stewart to sophomore Chris Franco.
Senior Jared Martinez punted from the 37 to the Pirates’ 44.
The scoring was underway immediately, senior running back Brady McAfee running up the middle and going across the grain to the left side for a 56-yard touchdown.
Senior quarterback Bridger Hansen called his own number with a fake pitch for the conversion on the option keeper, opening an 8-0 lead with 10:40 remaining in the first quarter.
On the play, Soriano’s cleat stuck in the ground as he was hit — hurting his knee — Wells without its middle linebacker for the rest of the contest.
On the ensuing kick, Wells’ up-returner was crushed and fumbled the football — McAfee scooping up the loose ball for a 20-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
The conversion was added on a rush by senior Jacoda Whitworth, the lead going from eight to 16 in a matter of 10 seconds.
On Lost Rivers’ next drive, Hansen carried from midfield to the Wells 40 — Whitworth cutting back for a 12-yard gain to the 28.
On an inside give with a man in motion, freshman Kason Hansen watched the seas part and strolled in untouched for a TD.
On the conversion, senior Sage Cummins broke a tackle on his way to the end zone for a 24-0 lead with 8:24 on the clock.
Wells picked up a first down in its next possession when Franco was hit out of bounds after a four-yard swing pass, but the drive was doomed on a big sack from senior Logan Romrell and junior Kolton Holt.
The Leopards punted to the Pirates’ 43, Lost Rivers going backward with an illegal procedure penalty during a play when sophomore Xavier Mercado put high heat on the quarterback.
However, no harm done.
Despite the setback, Hansen broke a tackle on a read option and was off to the races for a 63-yard score.
Franco contained the edge on the conversion, pushing the ball carrier out of bounds short of the goal line.
With 6:41 in the clock, Wells trailed 30-0.
The Leopards moved the chains with a quarterback change, Martinez taking the snap and throwing for a 15-yard gain to Stewart.
The combo connected once again, Stewart taking a 12-yard catch to the Lost Rivers 28.
A bad snap was jumped on by sophomore Lucas Peavey for a considerable loss — another low snap sending Wells back once more.
On 3rd-and-15, senior Sereck Peterson pushed Wells back for another five-yard loss — the Leopards punting on 4th-and-20.
Martinez’s kick from the 42 was a beauty, pinning the Pirates at their own 3.
McAfee broke free around the right side for a 20-yard gain — a touchdown saved by a tackle from senior Alin Beane — junior Chase Green marching Lost Rivers 54 yards down the left side of the field to the Wells 19.
The drive was punctuated by a 19-yard touchdown on an inside counter from McAfee, the Pirates tacking on the two-point conversion with a motion sweep to Kason Hansen.
The score read 38-0 with 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the clock rolling for the rest of the game.
Franco returned the kick to the 29 and a caught a pass in motion for a 17-yard gain to the 46.
Wells moved to the Lost Rivers 40 with a pass interference call, but the next pass was picked off at the 37-yard line — senior Nolan Moorman rolling 63-yards for the pick-six TD.
Peterson dropped the snap, took time to gather up the football and still managed to walk in for the conversion.
With 9:30 remaining in the second quarter, Lost Rivers was up 46-0.
Wells was pushed back to its own 5 after a sack by Romrell, the Leopards kicking to the 45.
Penalties hurt the Pirates on their next drive, a 32-yard tote to paydirt by freshman Treyton Miller called back after a hold.
He carried once again for about 20 yards to the Wells 22, sophomore Hayden Angell toted six yards to the 16 and sophomore Jadan Jones rushed nine yards to the 7.
Miller beat the defense to the edge and scored at the right pylon, but his second TD of the drive was nullified with another hold — the half drawing to a close.
At the break, the Pirates led huge at 46-0.
To start the second half, Wels put freshman Blake Figueroa at quarterback — instantly giving the offense a shot of life.
He carried to midfield but the big gain was taken away with a holding penalty, but Figueroa kept his legs moving for a 12-yard run from the 20 to the 32.
However, the Pirates blew up Wells’ offensive front and forced a fumble — taking over at the Leopards’ 34.
Miller had his third rushing touchdown of the night take off the board with an illegal motion penalty, making another making another big run that was also taken back with a penalty.
If at first you don’t’ succeed, keep feeding the same horse — Miller bulldozing through would-be tackles for 15 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Wanstrom kept the ball on an option play and darted up the gut for eight yards, running the same play and scoring a touchdown on the next snap.
Wells stopped the conversion, sophomore Darian Lafferty and Peavey combining for the tackle.
With 3:30 remaining in the third, Lost Rivers led 52-0.
Stewart caught an eight-yard bubble screen from Figueroa, but the Leopards dropped a sure-fire, home-run ball behind the defense.
On 4th-and-2, the Pirates moved the chains for the Leopards — jumping offside.
Figueroa ran for 11 yards but lost five yards with a mouth guard penalty, Lost Rivers jumping across the line early once again.
On 3rd-and-1, the Leopards were crushed for a five-yard loss.
On fourth down, Martinez didn’t kick — he threw — bombing to Franco for an 18-yard gain down the right sideline.
The next play provided Wells with points, Peavey bursting free through the left side for a 32-yard rushing touchdown.
The conversion fell incomplete with seven minutes on the clock, Wells trailing by 46.
Lost Rivers rushed the ball methodically down the field on the last drive to deep in Wells’ red zone before taking a knee and running out the clock.
Lost Rivers dominated both sides of the football, flew around, broke tackles, laid big hits and stormed to a 52-6 victory.
The Leopards (0-2) will face another tall task as they look for their first win of the season, hosting Pahranagat Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, in Wells.
