Play ball: Elko hosts Fallon in home opener

ELKO — For the first time of the short season, the Elko football team will play a game at Warrior Field.

When the Indians (0-2) look for their first win of the year, the potential victory will not come easy.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, Elko will host Fallon (1-0) — the 2018 Division 3A state champion and the 2019 state runner-up.

Despite several crucial losses due to graduations — Division 3A state MVP Brock Richardson, Offensive Player of the Year Elijah Jackson, Defensive Player of the Year Dominyke Edwards — paired with the graduations of 1st-Team All-State selections Tommy McCormick, Sione Otuafi, Thomas Steele and Ethan Andrews — the Greenwave proved last week in their season opener that they don’t rebuild, they reload.

The bell cow 3A program of the North ripped off a 44-7 victory over Spring Creek with a roster that is pretty much brand new when compared to the 2019 squad, the Wave opening a 38-7 lead in the first half.

Elko will be faced with the task of slowing down a team that accumulated 387 yards of total offense, 324 of which came on the ground.

Senior running back Levi Andrews ran for 209 yards on 20 carries — averaging 10.5 yards per tote — and scored three touchdowns.