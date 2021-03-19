Play ball: Elko hosts Fallon in home opener

ELKO — For the first time of the short season, the Elko football team will play a game at Warrior Field.
When the Indians (0-2) look for their first win of the year, the potential victory will not come easy.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Elko will host Fallon (1-0) — the 2018 Division 3A state champion and the 2019 state runner-up.
Despite several crucial losses due to graduations — Division 3A state MVP Brock Richardson, Offensive Player of the Year Elijah Jackson, Defensive Player of the Year Dominyke Edwards — paired with the graduations of 1st-Team All-State selections Tommy McCormick, Sione Otuafi, Thomas Steele and Ethan Andrews — the Greenwave proved last week in their season opener that they don’t rebuild, they reload.
The bell cow 3A program of the North ripped off a 44-7 victory over Spring Creek with a roster that is pretty much brand new when compared to the 2019 squad, the Wave opening a 38-7 lead in the first half.
Elko will be faced with the task of slowing down a team that accumulated 387 yards of total offense, 324 of which came on the ground.
Senior running back Levi Andrews ran for 209 yards on 20 carries — averaging 10.5 yards per tote — and scored three touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Avery Strasdin ran seven times for 89 yards for a 12.7 average and a TD, completing seven of 12 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.
“He’s a good athlete. He’s not as quick as Jackson but he has to be close to as fast,” said Elko coach Luke Sellers. “They consistently get athletes to replace the ones they lose.”
Senior Colby Malkovich carried three times for 26 yards.
As a unit, Fallon rushed for 324 yards on 30 carries with a 10.8 average — thanks in large part to not only the ball carriers, but also a big, strong and mean offensive front.
“They’re big, it’s a mismatch for sure,” Sellers said.
Through the air, Strasdin’s favorite target proved to be senior Kenji Armbruster — who led Fallon with five catches for 44 yards with a touchdown.
Senior Matthew Davis hauled in two receptions for 19 yards.
The Wave also showed they can score on special teams, junior Tyler Austin taking a punt return 72 yards to the house.
Defensively, the Wave held Spring Creek to less than 200 yards of total offense (194) — giving up just 52 on the ground on 29 attempts — allowing only 1.8 yards per rush.
Malkovich and senior Julian Evans paced the team with seven tackles apiece — each making two stops behind the line of scrimmage — and four of senior David Palanivelu’s six tackles went for losses.
Palanivelu, Evans, junior Keaton Williams and senior Cade Barton each made a sack.
In the secondary, senior Josiah Rosario came away with an interception and junior Xavier Caption forced a fumble.
*Elko has not recorded stats to MaxPreps for its 29-22 loss at Lowry or last week’s 32-13 loss versus Fernley, in Silver Springs.
Game Time
The Indians (0-2) and the Greenwave (1-0) will square off at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Warrior Field.
Follow Live
Listen to the ballgame online at network1sports.com or on the radio at 95.9 FM of 1240 AM.
*Dayton at Spring Creek
The Spartans' expected 3 p.m. Saturday home game versus Dayton has been canceled due to some positive COVID-19 tests by the Dust Devils.