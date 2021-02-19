Play ball: Fall sports set to return at high school level

“Realistically, if we can get through the season without canceling and complete one-third of our games, I’d be surprised. We’ll just do everything they’re telling us and hope for the best,” he said.

“Anyone who comes up positive will have to quarantine for at least 10 days and then provide a negative test to return, but it might shut down the whole deal,” Davidson said. “It’s been a slow, steady process. The kids are excited to play, and I’m sure the community is happy we’re going to play.”

“If a JV kid tests positive, and they’re practicing on a different field than the varsity and they’re not around one another in the locker room — socially-distanced at least 6-feet — the varsity is probably OK to play,” said EHS Athletic Administrator Marc Suyematsu. “But if a varsity kid tests positive — even if the other kids are negative — they’ll be considered close-contacts and we’ll have to shut down for 10 days. That would happen at every level.”

As for masks, they might be mandated during competition — depending on the sport and the location.