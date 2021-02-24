Poised Lady Spartans playing for pride

SPRING CREEK — In 2019, the Spring Creek girls soccer team was a goal away from a chance to qualify for the Division 3A state tournament.
Unfortunately, the No. 4-seeded Lady Spartans (10-8-5 overall, 9-5-4 in league) — who won a thrilling, come-from-behind 2-1 overtime contest versus North Tahoe in the first round of the playoffs — dropped a 1-0 ballgame to eventual state runner-up South Tahoe in the 3A North regional semifinal.
With the loss, Spring Creek had no idea it would also lose the chance to make a push for a trip to state in the 2020-21 season.
Due to the NIAA’s decision on July 23, 2020, to delay fall sports until at least March 5, 2021, and play regular-season contests only — no state tournaments will be played.
“This was supposed to be our year,” said Spring Creek head coach Kami Crowe. “I’m not guaranteeing we would have won state, but I definitely think we could have made it to state.”
Not only did the Lady Spartans lose the opportunity, they also lost portions of players who did not want to compete in an abbreviated season with nothing to play for.
“We had some girls who didn’t come out. Taylor Brunson (started as a freshman) and Sidney Reed (senior) did rodeo, I think,” Crowe said. “Our numbers are low, but we still managed to fill two teams — so we will have a JV and a varsity. In a perfect world, I’d have 18 girls on the varsity.”
Crowe will keep 15 girls on the varsity and 13 on the junior varsity, possessing the ability to move some up and down as needed, especially on weeks when Spring Creek plays schools that don’t have two teams.
As for returners, Crowe brings back seven seniors — Lydia Binger, Betsy Fellows, Chloe Zuraff, Hailee Dixon, Mollie Spillman, Harper Wines and Kaela Negrych.
Fellows was a 2nd-Team All-League selection at goalkeeper during her junior year, a position she should be a staple at once again in her final season.
She stuffed 127 shots, finishing fourth in the 3A North in saves.
Aiding Fellows was the defense — namely Binger.
Binger earned a 2nd-Team All-North nod as a defender, possessing track speed and plenty of will — a huge component of the Lady Spartans’ ability to give up just 27 goals in 23 contests for a 1.17 goals-allowed average.
Also possessing the ability to torch opposing defenses, she scored two goals and dished an assist.
Binger will play center D in her last season, joined on the defensive side of the field by Spillman.
Zuraff, who, as a junior, notched one of her two goals on the game-winning boot over North Tahoe in the regional quarterfinal with an overtime show-stopper, will play as an outside wing — as will Wines and Negrych, most likely.
During their junior campaigns, Wines cashed three goals and Negrych added a pair.
In her final season, Dixon will play the midfield — posting a goal and an assist last season.
While the Lady Spartans lost some girls, they will get a huge boost from the return of junior Shyann Lamb — a 2nd-Team All-League utility player in just her sophomore season.
She tied for the team high in goals scored with eight, splitting sixth in the league.
Payge Walz is another junior player with immense athletic ability, already showing glimpses of full-blown aptitude to distribute and score.
She led the team with four assists during her sophomore year, and Walz enabled the Lady Spartans to reach overtime in the regional quarters with a game-saving, contest-extending goal at the 79:40 mark to tie the match 1-1 before Zuraff’s game-ender in OT.
Crowe expects Walz to play as outside wing but said many of her girls are also interchangeable at forward.
The junior class is rounded off by Abigail Waldron (midfield), Myah Baisley (outside wing) and Riley Moon (midfield).
“Baisley is so fast,” Crowe said.
Crowe will have two sophomores on the roster, both who showed tremendous promise as freshmen — Arena McDermott and Elko product Avery Beatty.
McDermott will once again play on the defensive side of the pitch, a position she started at during her freshman year.
Beatty — as a freshman — led the Lady Indians with four goals and dished an assist, scoring one goal in each of Elko’s last-two games of the regular season.
She will play in the center midfield.
“I don’t know why Avery moved out here, I didn’t ask. I’m just super excited,” Crowe said. “She’s big and strong and has a really powerful leg. She bloodied a girl’s nose with a kick in practice. She smokes the ball.”
Crowe said her team will likely line up in a 3-5-2 formation or go with a slight variation in a 4-4-2 diamond.
“They’re basically the same thing, just one is staggered,” she said.
Key Loss
While the Lady Spartans return the majority of their key contributors, they will sorely miss the leadership and the production of 1st-Team All-State midfielder Kattalin Lopategui.
Lopategui ranked eighth in the 3A North in scoring with 20 points, tying for the team highs with eight goals and four assists.
She tied for sixth in the league in goals scored and finished tied for 16th in assists.
Strengths
“I think our defense will be really good. We have a ton of returners on that side of the ball,” Crowe said. “That will be a huge help.”
Crowe also noted that her “centers are awesome with Beatty and Lamb” and added that the Lady Spartans have a lot of strong athletes.
Challenges
“The hardest part is just getting ready and the preparation with no time,” Crowe said. “Getting in shape will be tough for a while and our touches might not look that good early on, and I think it will be tough just to get to play every week. I hope we can do that.”
Schedule
The Lady Spartans will open the year with a pair of road games, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, against Lowry, in Winnemucca, and following with an 11:45 a.m. kick versus the Lady Indians on Saturday, March 6, in Elko.
Spring Creek’s first home game will take place against Fallon at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12.
