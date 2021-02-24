Poised Lady Spartans playing for pride

SPRING CREEK — In 2019, the Spring Creek girls soccer team was a goal away from a chance to qualify for the Division 3A state tournament.

Unfortunately, the No. 4-seeded Lady Spartans (10-8-5 overall, 9-5-4 in league) — who won a thrilling, come-from-behind 2-1 overtime contest versus North Tahoe in the first round of the playoffs — dropped a 1-0 ballgame to eventual state runner-up South Tahoe in the 3A North regional semifinal.

With the loss, Spring Creek had no idea it would also lose the chance to make a push for a trip to state in the 2020-21 season.

Due to the NIAA’s decision on July 23, 2020, to delay fall sports until at least March 5, 2021, and play regular-season contests only — no state tournaments will be played.

“This was supposed to be our year,” said Spring Creek head coach Kami Crowe. “I’m not guaranteeing we would have won state, but I definitely think we could have made it to state.”

Not only did the Lady Spartans lose the opportunity, they also lost portions of players who did not want to compete in an abbreviated season with nothing to play for.