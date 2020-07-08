Prepare for three days of Stampede fun

ELKO — Who’s ready for three days of fun-filled, action-packed PRCA action?
The Silver State Stampede — the oldest rodeo in Nevada — will embark on its third three-day format, running from Friday through Sunday at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
In past years, the Stampede was a three-day event — only two of which included performances of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Traditionally, the Stampede began with a kickoff party on Thursday evening — followed by the first round of the crowd-favorite Old West bronc riding — the PRCA performances taking place Friday and Saturday night.
In 2018 and 2019, the Stampede — which has been in existence for more than 100 years — went to a three-day PRCA slate.
Thursday’s action is gone, leaving Friday and Saturday nights for all events — adding a matinee performance Sunday evening.
In addition, the Stampede will now have, not one, but two slack performances — taking place Friday and Saturday after the rodeo perfs.
Mutton Busting
Friday night, things will get underway at 6 p.m. — the future generation of rodeo hands showing what they’re made of in the mutton busting.
Entries for the mutton busting of the Silver State Stampede are taking place at J.M. Capriola Co., located at 500 Commercial St.
The event is for ages 4 through 8 and contestants must weigh less than 65 pounds. The fee is $20.
Performance structure
The rodeo performances will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
PRCA Portion
The first PRCA event of every performance will be the bareback riding, the cowboys wedging — known as binding — their riding hand into the rigging, which resembles a suitcase handle.
Following the steer wrestling, the Stampede will introduce a unique event for the second straight year — another geared toward the future talents of the sport.
Mini Bull Riding
Roughstock 101 — based out of Gooding, Idaho, and owned by Donnie Landis — operates with the idea of “stepping outside the box” and providing youth with extreme-sport opportunities.
Mission accomplished.
Spectators can feast their eyes on the highly-anticipated mini bull riding of Landis’ Lil Bucks Bull Co.
That’s right, mini bull riding — not simply young beef animals — actual genetically-manufactured “mini” cattle.
“I was the originator of the sport back in 1997. We were featured on CNN and in “National Geographic.” We got out of the game for a while when we lived in California and got back into it about three years ago when we moved to Idaho,” Landis said. “To be registered as a mini, the bull has to stand 44” tall or less at the hip. I’m 5-6 and they come up to my belly or my chest.”
Landis said his animals look and buck like regular bulls but are more passive.
“A lot of the bulls have horns but they aren’t as hooky. I don’t want to put kids on any man killers,” he said. “I want to keep them interested and competitive in the sport — fortified and on a better level. A lot of people don’t know that you can get a college scholarship to rodeo.”
He features two age groups, one for 8 through 10 — the bulls “not as bucky” — and the 11-13 division.
Landis said the stock for the older group bucks “like big bulls.”
“They crank it pretty good. They buck hard and they spin,” he said.
Safety first.
“We make everyone were a helmet and a vest,” he said.
Other Events
In traditional style, the team roping will take center stage before a clown act — anything but traditional and extremely dangerous — by Troy “The Wild Child” Lerwill and a section of the always-thrilling, unique Old West bronc riding saddle bronc riding.
Old West Bronc Riding
The Old West bronc riding, a non-PRCA event, will be included in the action during each perf, the contestants competing in stock — everyday, working — saddles.
The entry fee for the event is $175 with $3,000 added to the purse, limited to 20 riders.
There will be a long-go and a short-go, half of the first round taking place Friday night and the other half riding Saturday night.
The top-eight will qualify for the short round on Sunday evening, with championship Garcia spurs awarded to the two-head average winner.
Round monies will be paid for both the long-go and the short-go.
Conclusion
The PRCA portion of the perf will conclude with the saddle bronc — the classic event of rodeo — tie-down roping, an exciting performance by The EhCapa Bareback Riders, barrel racing and the bull riding.
Ring of Fear
Each performance will wrap up with the crowd-thrilling, bone-chilling Ring of Fear — a fighting bull released into the arena on the race track — the winner being the last person to remain in one of six respective circles, earning a prize of $500.
Tickets
Tickets for the Stampede will be sold at the gate but are also available at several local stores, including J.M. Capriola Co., Boot Barn, IFA, Roy’s Market and the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce.
The costs are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 and older) and $5 for children ages 6-12.
A family package — two adults and two children — is available for $35.
Cowboy Bar
Relax, take it slow and let the good times roll at the Cowboy Bar — which will be open the duration of the rodeo — along with full concessions available at other locations.
A dance will take place Friday and Saturday night after the rodeo.
Visit silverstatestampede.com for more information.
