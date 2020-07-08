Prepare for three days of Stampede fun

The event is for ages 4 through 8 and contestants must weigh less than 65 pounds. The fee is $20.

Performance structure

The rodeo performances will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

PRCA Portion

The first PRCA event of every performance will be the bareback riding, the cowboys wedging — known as binding — their riding hand into the rigging, which resembles a suitcase handle.

Following the steer wrestling, the Stampede will introduce a unique event for the second straight year — another geared toward the future talents of the sport.

Mini Bull Riding

Roughstock 101 — based out of Gooding, Idaho, and owned by Donnie Landis — operates with the idea of “stepping outside the box” and providing youth with extreme-sport opportunities.

Mission accomplished.

Spectators can feast their eyes on the highly-anticipated mini bull riding of Landis’ Lil Bucks Bull Co.

That’s right, mini bull riding — not simply young beef animals — actual genetically-manufactured “mini” cattle.