SPRING CREEK – Although the Spring Creek girls basketball team fell one win shy of a trip to state, the Lady Spartans’ senior point guard went out on top.
Jasmine Yadeskie, who showed notable growth in her game as a junior, took her play to even-greater heights in the purple and black during her final season – jumping from a 2nd-Team All-State selection to a 1st-Team All-State performer.
Yadeskie paced the Lady Spartans to a first-round bye and a No. 2 seed of the regional tournament, leading Spring Creek in a variety of areas.
At 9.5 points per game, she topped Spring Creek’s roster in scoring and ranked ninth in the 3A North.
She dropped a season-high 16 points in two contests, doing so on Dec. 1, 2018, during the High Sierra Winter Classic against Damonte Ranch, in Reno, equaling the total versus Arbor View on Dec. 29, 2018, at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.
Yadeskie scored in double digits in 14 of the 26 games she played.
She did a large portion of her offensive damage at the free-throw line, finishing second in the league in makes with 72 and seventh in the 3A North with a 69-percent clip at the stripe.
Against Lowry, Yadeskie made a season-high nine freebies in a 50-40 win on Feb. 1, in Winnemucca, sinking six versus the Lady Buckaroos – including three in a row with two seconds remaining – in a 61-59 victory on Dec. 21, 2018, in Spring Creek.
Defensively, she harassed opposing ball-handlers and jumped passing lanes – leading Spring Creek and finishing seventh in the league with 2.7 steals per game – making a season-high seven swipes in the first meeting with Lowry.
She collected three thefts or more in 13 games.
Despite playing a perimeter position, Yadeskie tied for sixth in the league with 18 blocks – swatting three shots in the Lady Spartans’ season opener against Douglas on Nov. 29, 2018, in Reno – rejecting multiple attempts in four contests.
Who says point guards don’t rebound? She does and she did.
Yadeskie braved the bigs in the middle and pulled down 6.1 boards per game, placing 11th in the league.
Against Damonte Ranch, she reeled in a season-best 13 rebounds and matched her season high with 16 points for a double-double, finishing with double-digit boards in two games.
She tied for seventh in the league with a 39-percent field-goal percentage and ranked ninth in the 3A North with 85 makes.
Yadeskie also distributed the basketball better than anyone on Spring Creek’s roster, setting up her teammates for scores 1.8 times per game and finishing 13th in the league in assists.
She dished three dimes in seven ballgames.
Alexis Elquist
Elko senior Alexis Elquist closed her final season in maroon and white with a 2nd-Team All-State selection – also named a 1st-Team All-League player for the first time.
Elquist put the ball in the bucket, ranking third in the league in scoring at 13.7 points per contest – including a season-high 24 against Sparks on Dec. 15, 2018, at Centennial Gymnasium – reaching double figures in an incredible 20 of 25 ballgames, scoring 20 or more five times.
On the other end of the floor, she used her length and timing – finishing second in the league with 39 blocks and 1.6 swats per game – sending a season-high five shots back to their senders in a 66-60 loss to Truckee on Feb. 9, at Centennial.
She swatted three or more shots seven times and recorded 11 multi-block parties.
Elquist’s size also allowed her to put in stellar work on the glass, snagging 6.8 rebounds per game, the seventh-best total in the 3A North.
She collected a season-best 14 boards (nine offensive) to along with her season-high 24 points in the first meeting with the Lady Railroaders, Elquist finishing with double-digit rebounds in eight games – tying for second in the league with seven double-doubles.
Moving from the block to beyond the arc, she finished third in the league with 42 3s and buried a season-best five bombs in two ballgames – coming in Elko’s league and home opener against Fernley on Dec. 14, 2018, and versus Burley on Dec. 28. 2018, in Jerome, Idaho.
At the line, Elquist tied for the league high with a 76-percent stroke – sinking 50 of 66 free throws – ranking 11th in makes at the stripe.
Elquist also sank two-pointers, ranking fourth in the league with 120 field goals.
Besides making shots, she too set up her teammates for buckets – tying for fourth in the 3A North with 2.3 assists per game – dishing a season-high eight dimes on Jan. 26, in Fernley, making three assists or more nine times.
She tied for 12th in the league with 2.4 steals per game – including six swipes on three occasions – making three thefts or more in eight contests.
2nd-Team All-League
Three local players earned 2nd-Team All-League selections, a youngster and two upperclassmen.
Elko freshman point guard Jersey Tsosie – despite missing six games due to a concussion – showed she can hoop with the older girls.
She tied Elquist for the best free-throw clip in the league at 76 percent, knocking down 71-for-93 at the stripe – finishing third in the 3A North in makes.
Tsosie also shared the rock and ranked third in the league with 2.5 assists per game, dishing a season-best nine dimes in Elko’s must-win, get-in-the-postseason ballgame against South Tahoe on Feb. 18, at Centennial – showing her potential in a near triple-double while adding 19 points and 11 rebounds (eight offensive).
She finished with three assists or more in eight contests.
At 10.4 points per game, Tsosie closed the season at sixth in the league in scoring.
She dropped a season-high 25 points in a 66-60 loss to the Lady Wolverines on Feb. 9, at Centennial, and she booked double-digit points in 11 of 19 games.
At 2.5 steals per game, she tied for ninth in the league – racking up six against Dayton on Feb. 16, at Centennial – finishing with three thefts or more 10 times.
Tsosie also crashed the boards and finished 10th in the 3A North at 6.3 boards per contest.
She pulled down a season-best 16 boards (nine offensive) in the second matchup versus Truckee to go along with her season-high 25 points, collecting double-digit rebounds in three contests – each occasion resulting in a double-double (seventh-best total in the league).
With Elquist graduated, Tsosie is now one of the faces of Elko’s future.
After a year of experience under her belt of playing one of the most-crucial positions on the floor as a freshman, she must now improve two areas of her game – ball handling/decision making and outside shooting – committing a league-high 6.6 turnovers per game and going 1-for-15 for seven percent from beyond the arc.
Spring Creek senior center Alayna Grosz was a beast on the block for the Lady Spartans in her final season.
What are centers famous for?
Defense, rebounding – both things Grosz was very good at.
She ranked fifth in the league with 1.1 blocks per game – rejecting four shots in Spring Creek’s 50-40 win over Lowry on Feb. 1, in Winnemucca – posting eight multi-swat contests.
She ranked sixth in the 3A North in rebounds at 6.9 per contest, notching a season-high 15 boards (eight offensive) on Feb. 5 in the Lady Spartans’ 54-47 home victory over Elko – a game in which she dropped a season-high and game-best 23 points for one her five double-doubles (sixth-best total in the league).
Grosz tallied eight double-digit efforts on the glass this season.
Shooting a 40-percent clip from the floor, she tied for the fifth-most efficient rate in the league – ranking eighth in the 3A North with 88 field goals.
She finished 13th in the league in scoring at 8.6 points per game and reached double figures in 10 contests.
With 47-made free throws, Grosz finished 14th in the 3A North.
She was also active with her hands on the other end of the court, making 1.5 steals per game for 25th in the league – coming away with five swipes on Jan. 19, in South Tahoe – collecting three or more steals six times.
Senior Caitlyn Dimick was also proficient in an area Spring Creek was well-known for, getting to the free-throw line.
She not only made trips to the stripe, she made them count.
Dimick finished fifth in the league in made freebies – knocking down 65-for-92 – ranking sixth in the 3A North at a 71-percent clip.
She finished 14th in the league in both scoring and field goals.
Dropping 75-for-222 shots, she scored 8.3 points per contest – booking a season-best 18 points on Dec. 28, 2018, against Cimarron-Memorial during the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.
In total, she scored in double figures 10 times.
Dimick ranked 18th in the league in rebounding at five per contest, ripping down a season-best 10 boards on Dec. 1, 2018, versus Damonte Ranch during the High Sierra Winter Classic, in Reno.
Honorable Mentions
Three local players earned recognition with honorable mentions for the league awards, one for the Lady Indians and two for the Lady Spartans.
In her second-full season of varsity ball, Elko junior Katie Ross posted averages of 7.6 points (17th in the league), 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal.
She posted her season high of 17 points on two occasions – reaching the total on Jan. 4, at North Valleys, and once again on Feb. 5, in Spring Creek – scoring in double figures five times.
Spring Creek sophomore Kylee Dimick also wrapped up her second season with the varsity after averaging 6.6 points (23rd in the league), 5.4 boards (tied for 14th in the 3A North) and 1.2 steals.
Her season high of 14 points came in a narrow, 52-45 loss to three-time defending state champion Fallon on Dec. 22, 2018, in Spring Creek, a game in which she also ripped down a season-high 13 rebounds (seven offensive) for consecutive double-doubles.
On Dec. 21, 2018, she scored 13 points and snagged 12 rebounds against Lowry – tying for eighth in the league with two double-doubles.
Spring Creek senior guard Shaylynn Yaunick was often the glue for the Lady Spartans on both ends of the floor, finishing second on the team in both steals and assists.
Her 1.7 thefts per contest finished 21st in the league – snagging seven on Dec. 14 against Sparks – ending nine contests with three steals or more.
With 1.5 dimes per game, Yaunick tied for 18th in the league and dished a season-high five assists on Jan. 5, at North Valleys, setting up teammates for scores three times or more in five ballgames.
She averaged 3.1 points per game, dropping a season-high eight points on Jan. 8 in the Lady Spartan’s 66-62 win over Elko, at Centennial.
Congratulations to Jasmine Yadeskie for becoming a 1st-Team All-State basketball player, Alexis Elquist for her 2nd-Team All-State nod and to all athletes recognized by the Division 3A North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.